La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present CARNAVAL DE LA MIRADA to Celebrate LA Pride & More

Atención, Atención, LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has announced a "Carnaval De La Mirada" celebration of community and family at its critically acclaimed, smash-hit production of IN THE HEIGHTS! To coincide with L.A. PRIDE festivities this coming weekend, join them for some "Carnaval" salsa dancing at a FREE pre-show dance class with IN THE HEIGHTS co-director and choreographer Marissa Herrera, Saturday, June 11 beginning at 7:15 pm and Sunday, June 12 beginning at 5:45 pm (Dance Lessons will also be provided on Saturday, June 25 at 7:15 pm & Sunday, June 26 at 5:45 pm). On Father's Day, Sunday, June 19, it's "Papa's Piragua" day as La Mirada Theatre will celebrate the occasion by offering a free Piragua to all the fathers who attend either the matinee or evening performance. Additionally, specialty food trucks will be on hand at select performances over the duration of the run to keep the "Carnaval" festivities going. Come taste a tamale from "The Tamale Fiesta" and pick up your own "Piragua" from Kona Ice of Cypress. IN THE HEIGHTS continues through Sunday, June 26, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto, Moana, and Hamilton), this hip musical will win you over with its sweet story and hot tunes!

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING



IN THE HEIGHTS is now playing and runs through Sunday, June 26 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm.



There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, June 18 at 2 pm. A Talkback with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 pm.



Tickets range from $17 - $84 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.



LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.





LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS COVID PROTOCOLS

As La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts continues to follow the County and State Public Health guidelines, please note that no masks are required and vaccination status will not be checked at the entry. Guidelines are subject to change.





The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for "Best Season of the Year." The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.

