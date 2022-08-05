La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces Record-breaking 2021-2022 Season

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has announced that its recently-concluded 2021-2022 season of shows broke its box office records for attendance, single ticket sales & overall revenue -- the most ever in its illustrious 45-year history. The 2021-2022 season opened with the West Coast premiere of Clue, followed by Mamma Mia!, Million Dollar Quartet, The Sound of Music and recently closed with In the Heights.

Total season attendance (single tickets and subscribers) outpaced the previous record-holder, its 2018-2019 season, by almost 10%. Total revenues (single tickets and subscribers) outpaced the previous record-holder, its 2015-2016 season, by almost 15%.

BT McNicholl, the theatre's Producing Artistic Director, is encouraged. "It's a happy surprise, and it reflects well upon the entire theatre-going experience at La Mirada Theatre - from box office reps to front-of-house, from backstage to onstage. We're grateful to the patrons for their loyalty and enthusiasm."

La Mirada Theatre is unique among U.S. regional houses: its shows are sponsored solely by a municipality, The City of La Mirada, which also owns and manages the theatre itself. It has engaged a co-producer for its Theatre series since opening in 1977 -- first Herb Rogers Prods. and, later, McCoy Rigby Entertainment.

"We are very pleased with the theatre's success this year in terms of record-breaking attendance and revenue," commented La Mirada City Manager Jeff Boynton, "especially given the challenges of navigating through the pandemic. These extraordinary results are reflective of the hard work of all the theatre staff, and our partners at McCoy Rigby Entertainment and Sweibel Arts Consulting."

Comments McCoy Rigby Entertainment's Tom McCoy, "McCoy Rigby Entertainment loves producing the "Broadway Series" at the historic and beautiful La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. I am so fortunate to have the best and most talented staff on the planet, who brings together theatre artists from around the country, creating excellence and true theatre magic over the course of a season. Live theatre is back and better than ever at La Mirada, and moving forward at light speed."

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT's 2022-2023 season of shows promises to be another record-breaker with the Southern California premiere of legendary actress Sally Struthers ("All In The Family," "Gilmore Girls") starring as "Frau Blücher" in the newly-revised, London version of the monstrously hilarious musical hit, Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, which opens on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Aaron Sorkin's brilliant and riveting military drama, A FEW GOOD MEN, follows. Audiences will then be hand-jiving to the smash-hit GREASE and "whistling a happy tune" to Rodgers and Hammerstein's legendary THE KING AND I. The season will close with Andrew Lloyd Webber's fan-favorite, family-friendly JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT!