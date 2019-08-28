La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces 2019-2020 Season

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl announces its most ambitious and "Spectacular, Spectacular" season of special events ever! Revel in the unmistakable sounds of THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS and THE FOUR FRESHMEN and to the songs of country legend TRAVIS TRITT; sing along with MOULIN ROUGE and THE LITTLE MERMAID, and do the time warp with ROCKY HORROR's Dr. Frank-N-Furter!

Join us for an exceptional array of experiences from the mental mind-bending of THE CLAIRVOYANTS to the ventriloquism hilarity of Terry Fator! Spend CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS or enjoy the holiday season with the music of NAT KING COLE; "Rock Out" to THE ENGLISH BEAT or FLEETWOOD MAC's "RUMOURS," or "Jazz Out" to THE FOUR FRESHMEN and THE BRUBECK BROTHERS; and then we have the legendary Engelbert Humperdinck to blow the roof off the place; plus so much more! It's a full year of "Simply Extraordinary" with our all-new, state-of-the-art sound system to make sure you don't miss a bit of the singular experience that is La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

Gene Kelly: THE LEGACY

Sunday, October 20 - 2 pm

$25- $46 Legendary actor, dancer, director and choreographer Gene Kelly brought astonishing grace and athleticism to the big screen - yet we know little about him. Patricia Ward Kelly - his wife and biographer - presents an intimate portrait of this dynamic and innovative artist who created some of the most memorable and iconic scenes in film history. This unique one-woman performance combines rare and familiar film clips, previously unreleased recordings, personal memorabilia, and insights culled from Kelly's hours of interviews and conversations with her husband.

THE ENGLISH BEAT

Friday, November 22 - 8 pm

$12- $48 Lace up those black and white checkered Creepers and get ready to dance! The English Beat, founded in Birmingham, England in 1978, fuses Latin, Ska, Pop, Soul, Reggae and Punk Rock into an unforgettable sound that has moved fans for decades. The band released three studio albums in the early 1980s giving them a string of hit singles, including "Mirror in the Bathroom," "Save It for Later," "Can't Get Used to Losing You" and "Too Nice To Talk To."

AN UNFORGETTABLE

NAT KING COLE CHRISTMAS

STARRING Evan Tyrone Martin

Sunday, December 1 - 3 pm

$15 - $47 The velvety vocal style of Nat King Cole resonates warmly with Award-nominated Chicago sensation Evan Tyrone Martin (Jesus Christ Superstar). A gifted storyteller, Martin lovingly relates Cole's personal journey alongside a festive cocktail of signature songs and festive hits including "L-O-V-E," "Mona Lisa," "The Christmas Song," and "All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth." The Chicago Tribune calls him "Destined for Stardom," and critics cheer, "No one alive sings Nat King Cole's 'Nature Boy' as well as Evan Tyrone Martin" (Sacramento Cultural Hub). Join us for a holiday treat that is sure to be "unforgettable... in every way."

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS

Sunday December 22 - 3 pm

$16 - $38.50 The wildly famous PBS show "Christmas with The Celts" returns to La Mirada by popular demand! This high-stepping spirited show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively Irish Carols, spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, and lush string arrangements giving audiences a most memorable Christmas experience. Christmas with the Celts isn't just a concert; it's a celebration of the holiday spirit, perfect for the whole family. THE ISLAND CROONERS

Saturday, January 4 - 8 pm

$10 - $47 IMAGINE IF Bobby Darin AND DON HO MET THE RAT PACK! The Island Crooners have earned their reputation for their outstanding harmonies, ultra-cool showmanship and distinct performance style, dreamy favorites like "Beyond the Sea," to hits from The Great American Songbook, Broadway, R&B and much more. The Island Crooners, together with their world-class backing band, led by legendary musical director Don Randi, will perform an incredible concert guaranteed to win over the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life. Presented by Ishibashi/Stonebridge Company. This concert will be recorded live for Public Television!

FUN FILM SING ALONG SERIES!

SING-ALONG "MOULIN ROUGE"

Friday, January 10 - 8 pm

$15 (Prices subject to change on day of event) "Yes, we can, can, can!" sing along with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor in Moulin Rouge! Baz Luhrmann's 2001 musical kaleidoscopic rendering of 1899 Paris. This movie contains 20 - yes 20! - wonderful songs for you to sing along with, including "Sparkling Diamonds (Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend)," "Your Song," and more! This event includes all the elements that make our sing-alongs so much fun: the live host, free interactive Fun Pack of props, costume competition, and non- stop audience interaction. Hiss the Bad Guys, Cheer for the Heroes, lust after Nicole Kidman or Ewan McGregor, and "Oooh la la" at the Eiffel Tower. Rated PG-13

SING-ALONG "THE LITTLE MERMAID"

Saturday, January 11 - 1 pm

$15 (Prices subject to change on day of event) The Little Mermaid Sing-Along is now "Part of Your World!" That's right! Join a theatre full of Disney fans to sing along to the beloved 1989 animated musical classic on our big screen! The movie will be accompanied by a special pre-show featuring our host plucked from the "Fathoms Below." We'll get your vocal chords warmed up and ready to sing along to "Kiss the Girl," "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and the Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning "Under the Sea." And as always, costumes are strongly encouraged! To top that off, you'll get a free Fun Pack with props to use during the show! Get your tickets now for the year's most interactive, princess-worthy event! Rated G. No Children under 3 years old.

SING-ALONG

"THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW"

Saturday, January 11 - 9:30pm

$15 (Prices subject to change on day of event) Fasten your garter belt for the 1975 time-warping, gender-bending cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show starring Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Meatloaf! Enjoy everyone's favorite camp musical featuring the songs you know by heart ("Time Warp," "Sweet Transvestite," "Dammit, Janet!") on our giant movie screen. It's just a jump to the left...and a step to the right...for the costume contest and pre-show excitement. And don't forget, everyone gets a free Fun Pack with props and things for the show. Don't let the antici..............pation get to you - get your tickets today! Rated R. An EVENING WITH C.S. LEWIS Starring David Payne

Sunday, January 12 - 2 pm

$18 - $41 The year is 1963 and C.S. Lewis, the famous British author, is hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. Seated in his living room, he recalls the people and events that inspired his thought and shaped his life. Described by critics as "Extraordinary!" "A Must See!" and "A Master Class!" An Evening with C.S. Lewis has proved again and again to be an enthralling theatrical experience. Come see the show that has led many thousands to discover (or rediscover) the continuing impact of a man who died over 50 years ago and whose collected works made him one of the literary giants of the 20th Century. John O'Hurley A Man With Standards

Saturday, January 18 - 8 pm

$15 - $52 A Man With Standards is John O'Hurley's 90-minute retrospective on the songs of The Great American Songbook along with the musings from his eclectic life and career (including playing Elaine's boss, Mr. Peterman, on "Seinfeld"). "I was lucky enough to grow up surrounded by the sounds of The Standards," he quips, "and I was lucky enough to grow up in the presence of gentlemen who had Standards." A Man With Standards is both humorous and poignant, bringing back the sounds of nostalgia in the voice of one of America's greatest storytellers. John delights his audiences with the colorful stories and songs of his youth as well as revisiting his unforgettable moments on "Seinfeld" and "Dancing with the Stars."

LITTLE BLACK DRESS

The Fearlessly Funny "Girls Night Out" Musical!

Friday, February 21 - 8 pm

$15 - $40 Little Black Dress follows the story of Dee and her best friend Mandy. Together we witness the girls' major life events in their little black dresses: first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience - which happens more than once - first funeral, and more! Told through energetic and dynamic music that is both catchy and hilarious, Little Black Dress leaves you with not only a fun night on the town, but also tells a heartfelt story about love and friendship. This is a show that every woman can relate to, and it's also the perfect show for a girls' night out, bachelorette party, birthday party, or date night! Even the fellas can't help but enjoy Little Black Dress!

TRAVIS TRITT

Saturday, February 22 - 8 pm

$41 - $89 Enjoy a special evening with Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience a rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his guitar are the subject of the spotlight. Hear his songs as you've never heard them before punctuated by personal stories about his life and musical influences. Performing some of his biggest hits, including "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," and "Best Intentions," the Grand Ole Opry member will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave you with a truly memorable experience.

Saturday, March 7 - 8 pm

$36 - $89 It took ventriloquist, singer, comedian and celebrity impressionist Terry Fator 32 years to become an overnight sensation when he won the hearts of America on "America's Got Talent" in 2007. Get ready for non-stop laughs as Terry combines ventriloquism with singing celebrity impressions. Meet some of his puppets like Cowboy Walter, Emma Taylor and Winston the Impersonating Turtle. Watch in amazement as he effortlessly performs the singing styles of an eclectic group of stars - including Tony Bennett, Elvis, Maroon 5, Garth Brooks, Etta James, Kermit the Frog, and more. This will be a night of hilarious, wholesome entertainment for the entire family as he dazzles everyone with his amazing talent! BRANDON HEATH - LIVE IN CONCERT

Thursday, March 12 - 8 pm

$13 - $28 A Nashville native, Heath quickly won the hearts of Christian Music fans when he released his major label debut in 2006. With four #1 singles to his credit, including the RIAA Platinum-certified "Give Me Your Eyes," the singer has garnered five Grammy nominations, an American Music Award nod and an Emmy Award. In addition, he's earned eight Dove Awards, including two consecutive Male Vocalist honors (2009, 2010) and a win for Song of the Year ("Give Me Your Eyes"). He's also been recognized as a top lyricist in his field with numerous songwriting accolades, including being named BMI's 2014 Songwriter of the Year. Don't miss out on this inspiring night of music as Brandon fuses his signature pop sensibilities with his storytelling gifts. A TRIBUTE TO Johnny Cash - by James Garner

Friday, March 13 - 8 pm

$22.50 - $49 James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash celebrates the life and music of the legendary 'Man in Black' with strong conviction and stunning accuracy. Garner and his band faithfully recreate Cash's biggest hits, including historical accounts and personal anecdotes about America's most beloved singing storyteller in this not-to-be-missed musical event. The show is a fun, toe-tapping trip down memory lane honoring Johnny Cash's life and music, and the boom-chicka-boom sound of his longtime backing band, the Tennessee Three. THE CLAIRVOYANTS

Saturday, March 14 - 8 pm

$30 - $50 Direct from Broadway! Thommy Ten and Amelie Van Tass (The Clairvoyants) were 2016 Finalists on "America's Got Talent," chosen from more than 100,000 contestants. They first leapt to fame when they were offered a featured spot in The Illusionists, the largest touring magic show in the world, which took them to Australia, Mexico and the Middle East. Since then, they've lit up Broadway, were awarded the "German Champions of Mentalism," "Magicians of the Year," and were enthusiastically chosen as the "World Champions of Mentalism 2015," a prize that hadn't been awarded in 30 years. Come see why their sold-out appearances in Europe and across the U.S. are bringing cheering audiences to their feet. You'll be amazed! THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS - Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

Friday & Saturday, March 20 & 21 - 8 pm

$30 - $90 THE LOVIN' FEELIN' IS BACK - THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS LIVE! Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive. Says Medley ... No one could ever take Bobby's place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together - I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic. The concert experience features their biggest hits - "Lovin' Feelin'," "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme "The Time of My Life," and much, much more!

SO NOW YOU KNOW

Sunday, March 22 - 1 pm & 3:30pm

$10 - $15 So Now You Know brings together members of the La Mirada community to tell their personal stories of individual discovery in words and movement. These true tales of love, life, childhood and family are entertaining, uplifting and often hilarious. Artistic Director, Janet Roston and Storytelling Coach, Ryan Bergmann of Mixed eMotion Theatrix, workshopped with this special group of teens and seniors from our community to create this unique performance with, and for, La Mirada. A special, one-of-a-kind show you'll find touching ... and unifying.

THE TAP PACK

Wednesday, March 25 - 7:30pm

$15 - $47 The Tap Pack picks up where the Rat Pack left off. With songs from Bublé to Beyoncé, Sinatra to Ed SHeeran and mixed with slick humor, a swinging band and world-class tap dance, these gentlemen have a huge show waiting for you. These men are Australia's finest tap dance artists who are ready to raise the bar and ignite your night with an evening of pure entertainment. They sing. They dance. They joke. They bring invigorating energy to a timeless style, performing cool classics with a fresh twist. Be there!

THE LEGEND CONTINUES...

"The Angel on My Shoulder" Tour

Friday, March 27 - 8 pm

$33 - $99 Who can forget "Release Me," "After the Lovin'," "Quando, Quando, Quando," "The Last Waltz" and more classics? In a career spanning almost 50 years, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 23 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel. Engelbert's music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people, now serving to transport and inspire, to embrace and to provoke feelings and emotions...ingredients that are no doubt the essence of his long-lasting success.

THE FOUR FRESHMEN in Concert

with the Benny Goodman Tribute Orchestra

Sunday, March 29 - 2 pm

$15 - $48 The Four Freshmen have been performing consistently for 70 years. With pure energy and great songs from the past and present, they deliver music that will take you back to a bygone era. The Benny Goodman Tribute Orchestra will recreate one of the most famous Big Band arrangements, as well as some of Goodman's famous quartet songs. Goodman, known as a pioneer of Big Band, Swing and Jazz music, was the first of his kind to have his own show at the Carnegie Hall in 1938. This concert will recreate some that show, including the tunes "Stompin' at the Savoy," "Sing, Sing, Sing," and more. Guest vocalist Polly Podewell will perform along with our host, "Lawrence Welk Show" star singer/ dancer Mary Lou Metzgar.

BOSSA NOVA WAVE

Friday, April 3 - 8 pm

$15 - $34 It all started in 1962. Antonio Carlos Jobim wrote the songs, "The Girl from Ipanema," "Corcovado," and "Wave." The music spread across North America and it was an explosion of awards and hits. Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd's famous album "Jazz Samba" (1962) hit #1 on The Billboard Pop Chart. Now the world-renowned artists Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo recreate music from this era, but in their own special way, with the help of Chiara Izza. Diego Figueiredo comes all the way from Brazil and is considered one of the world's most talented guitar players. Ken Peplowski is one of the leading clarinetists and sax players in jazz today, while award-winning Italian singer/songwriter Chiara Izzi has been described by Jazz Times as "a talent to be heard, admired and anticipated." Don't miss this world-class trio!

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs

FLEETWOOD MAC's "RUMOURS"

Saturday, April 4 - 8 pm

$24 - $68 One of the most storied and successful albums in rock history, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours has stood the test of time for over 40 years with its raw emotion and compelling performances. With chart-topping hits including "Go Your Own Way," "Don't Stop," "You Make Loving Fun," and "Dreams,"Rumours earned the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978. Classic Albums Live will perform the album live in its entirety followed by a set of additional hits from Fleetwood Mac's amazing song catalogue.

THE BRUBECK BROTHERS

Tuesday, May 12 - 7:30pm

$15 - $31 2020 marks the Centennial Year of jazz giant Dave Brubeck. To celebrate his life and legacy, Dave's sons Chris and Dan Brubeck, who performed and recorded with their father since the 1970s, curate a multimedia show with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet. With Dan and Chris as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb complete this dynamic quartet. Through stories told by his sons and music performed by the Quartet, the show invites audiences to travel along the timeline of Dave's extraordinary life and career.

DANCE DANCE DANCE

Friday, May 22- 8 pm

$12 - $48 "So You Think You Dance?" and "World Of Dance" choreographers bring their dynamic style to La Mirada for the first time! Featuring a stunning world premiere by Emmy Nominee and Creator Spencer Liff (who staged our smash Singin' in the Rain) and thrilling work by Emmy Award Winner Tessandra Chavez, this specially-created concert will present the unique style of Los Angeles Commercial Dancers and Choreographers. Coupled with modern classical dance styles, world-class contemporary international choreographers, and many other well-known and inspirational Dance Makers, this night will be dance at its finest for all dance lovers!

MARIACHI SOL DE MEXICO

de JOSE HERNÁNDEZ

Saturday, June 27 - 2 pm & 8 pm

$35 - $61 When you listen to Mariachi Sol de México, you're not only listening to some of the finest mariachi music, you're also hearing the actual sounds of Mexican history. Bandleader José Hernández is the proud descendant of five generations of mariachi masters, and today he leads one of the most respected mariachi ensembles in the world. Famed for upholding the genre's traditions even as it expands the music's possibilities, Mariachi Sol de México has achieved many firsts, including being the first mariachi ensemble to be nominated for a Grammy and the first to perform in Beijing and Pyongyang. Their original rhythms, fresh sounds and inspiring ideas have energized the world of mariachi for over 30 years.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You