La Mirada Stages BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment present the fifth and final show of its season, Laurie Veldheer as "Belle" and Todd Adamson as "The Beast" starring in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book by Linda Woolverton, musical direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Robbie Roby and direction by Michael Heitzman. Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will preview on Friday, May 31, 2019 (with a press opening on Saturday, June 1 at 8 pm) and run through Sunday, June 23, 2019 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, an international sensation that continues to amaze and delight with its captivating story of soaring romance, bright humor and thrilling adventure. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of composer Alan Menken's (The Little Mermaid and Newsies) memorable songs from the film, plus delightful new ones. Nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, it's a tale as old as time... given a fresh, inventive, lively new production you won't want to miss!

Michael Heitzman (Director) Upcoming: 42nd Street, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Recent: 42nd Street, Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago (Jeff Award nominee, Best Director), Newsies, Big River and Legally Blonde, Broadway Sacramento at Music Circus, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Shrek and Disney's The Little Mermaid, North Shore Music Theater (IRNE Award nominee, Best Director). In addition, he has directed The Lucille Lortel Awards, celebrating excellence Off-Broadway, for the past 10 years. He is the director and co-writer of VICES (Jeff Award nominee, Best Director). A Dramatists Guild Fellow, he co-wrote the song "Throw That Girl Around" from the Broadway musical Swing! He and writing partner, Ilene Reid, are currently writing the musical adaptation of the novel Geniusby Patrick Dennis and their original musical Solana will receive a workshop at AMTP in spring of 2020.

Robbie Roby (Choreography) is delighted to be returning to La Mirada, having previously set the choreography for Disney's The Little Mermaid. Select choreography credits: Broadway Backwards (New Amsterdam Theatre, NYC), Little Shop of Horrors (Sacramento Music Circus), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Pittsburgh CLO), Disney's The Little Mermaid (The 5th Avenue Theatre), Hairspray (Sugar Loaf PAC). Select associate credits: The Flamingo Kid (world premiere, Hartford Stage), The Tempest (Shakespeare in the Park, NYC), Beaches (world premiere, Signature Theatre), Carnegie Hall Family Holiday Concert: NY City Pops. Upcoming: Shrek (Sacramento Music Circus, Walnut Street Theatre), Chasing Rainbows (Papermill Playhouse). As a performer, Robbie was the dance captain for the Broadway productions of Hairspray and Billy Elliot.

Darryl Archibald (Musical Director/Conductor): The Color Purple (2015 revival tour and Paper Mill Playhouse); Motown The Musical (Broadway 2016 and national tours); Wicked at the Pantages Theater (substitute conductor); Memphis (Broadway tour); Disney's The Lion King (Broadway tour - vocal coach/assistant conductor); Ragtime (Pasadena Playhouse); Dear World with Tyne Daly (VPAC); Jonathan Dove's Innocence (Banff Centre and Manhattan Theatre Club); Next To Normal (McCoy/Rigby); In The Heights (TUTS); Two By Two with Jason Alexander, How To Succeed... with John O'Hurley, The Fantasticks with Eric McCormack, Once On This Island with Ledisi, Li'l Abner with Cathy Rigby and Fred Willard (Reprise); Great Expectations, My Fair Lady, 1776, Camelot, and Forever Plaid (Utah Shakespearean Festival). Orchestrations include: Great Expectations (USF), The Wiz (The Muny); A Hollywood Holiday Celebration (ABC - television), The Fountain Show and Christmas Trolley Show (The Grove Los Angeles).

The Cast of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will feature Laurie Veldheer as "Belle," Todd Adamson as "The Beast," Matthew Ragas as "Gaston," Justin Charles Cowden as "Lefou," Joey D'Auria as "Maurice," Chelle Denton as "Madame de la Grande Bouche," Michael Stone Forrest as "Monsieur D'Arque/Bookseller," Josh Grisetti as "Lumiere," Sara King as "Babette," Kaine Koltuniak as "Chip," Alexandra Melrose as "Mrs. Potts," and Phillip Taratula as "Cogsworth." The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Quintan Craig, Chaz Feuerstine, Anthony Gabriel, Chad Geiger, Veronica Gutierrez, Julie Hackett, Carly Haig, Brandon Halvorsen, Antoine Lee, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Tayler Mettra, Dylan Pass, Mackenzie Perpich and Antonia Vivino.

The Design Team for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is as follows: Scenic Design by Front Row Rental (Brian Strauss); Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessier; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Projection Design by Jonathan Infante; Costume Design by MSMT (Travis Grant); Hair Design by Katie McCoy; Makeup Design by Denice Paxton; Properties Design by Kevin Williams. The Casting Director is Julia Flores and the Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm & Sundays at 2 pm.

NOTE: There will be additional performances on Sunday, June 9 and Sunday, June 16 at 7 pm & Friday, June 21 at 1 pm. There will be no performance on Tuesday, June 18.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, June 15 at 2 pm and an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, June 22 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 19.

Tickets range from $27 - $99 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.

Student and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production. LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.





