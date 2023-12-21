LUCHA VAVOOM DE LA LIZ Announces Two-Night Valentine's Engagement at The Mayan Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles

Lucha VaVoom de La Liz (LVVDLL) -- where world-class professional lucha libre wrestling, burlesque, and comedy collide -- has announced its two-night Valentine's glam/slam extravaganza on Wednesday, February 14th and Thursday, February 15th at The Mayan Theatre (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles.

Dubbed La Venganza del Amor (The Revenge of Love), LVVDLL's Valentine's shows will set your heart ablaze with an unforgettable array of superstar wrestlers, along with daring aerialists and alluring burlesque gods and goddesses mixing LVVDLL's brand of sexo y violencia like never before. Tickets for this 21+ event are on sale now for $45.00‒$95.00 at TicketWeb.com.

Co-founded in 2002 by Liz Fairbairn and Rita D'Albert as Lucha VaVOOM (LVV), Los Angeles' longest-running, most celebrated variety show has been wowing audiences across the globe for over 20 years. In February 2022, LVV re-emerged out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Fairbairn alone curating, producing, directing, and financing close to twenty Lucha VaVOOM shows through 2023 including LVV's 20th anniversary celebration throughout 2022 as well as the launch of a Las Vegas residency at the legendary House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, which kicked off in July, 2023 with two shows and more dates scheduled in 2024. As LVV's sole producer for the last two years, Fairbairn also oversaw and directed a special tribute show (Sept. ‘23), in partnership with Amazon Prime Video, honoring her close friend and one of LVV's biggest stars, the trailblazing lucha libre wrestler and queer icon Cassandro. Plus, Fairbairn brokered two unique cross-promotional collaborations for LVV with major movie studios, including with Sony Pictures for their original action thriller film Bullet Train (July ‘22) and Warner Bros. Pictures' for their feature film Blue Beetle (August ‘23). Now Fairbairn heads into 2024 with her new production company ‒ Lucha VaVoom de La Liz. Says Fairbairn, “I could not be more grateful for my awesome and dedicated production team, and our spectacular international talent. I look forward to exploring new ground creatively and new collaborations, as well as getting our show into new markets.”

In October, “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey surprised the wrestling world with her unannounced performance in the ring during the first night of LVV's Halloween engagement ‒ marking her first match ever outside the WWE, as well as her return to the pro wrestling world since losing at SummerSlam on August 5th. Rousey teamed up with AEW star – and real-life friend – Marina Shafir to take on Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick, with the two pals emerging victorious. The UFC legend's appearance at LVV got picked up around the world by the likes of UK's Daily Star, Metro, and The Sun, as well as the New York Post. Following the show, Ronda posted the full match on her YouTube channel and took to Instagram to share: “Lucha VaVOOM was honestly the best Lucha/burlesque hybrid show I've ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced. Anyone who doubted me and Marina Shafir could make magic in a ring is an idiot – thank you Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick for being down to get down with us.”

The wrestling lineup for the Valentine's engagement features Taya Valkyrie (AEW superstar and four-time AAA Reina de Reinas champion), Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo, Li'l Cholo, Los Crazy Chickens, Paquita, the unidentified flying object and perennially airborne Jack Cartwheel, Los Angeles de Cassandro, Aéreo, El Gran Lobo, Sr. Lobo, and Dirty Sanchez, the scatological master of lucha libre with his underhand, dirty tricks and signature move “A Taste Of The Awful!” Plus, two gorgeous mini lady wrestlers, Beautiful Bobbie Jo and Ms. Shytayla.

LVVDLL promises to deliver incendiary burlesque gods and goddesses, twisty contortionists, and death-defying aerialists, including the incomparable Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière (internationally renowned neo-burlesque dancer hailing from Kahnawake, Quebec, whose accolades include being voted #1 burlesque performer in Canada and holds titles from the Burlesque Hall of Fame), bringing her cowgirl skills to the LVVDLL stage. Other performers confirmed include Raquel Reed (burlesque dancer from Absinthe in Las Vegas), Kara Spade (Filipino-American burlesque dancer), and roller-skating duo Duo Mexica. Plus, performing a duet will be Lena Fumi (contortionist, aerialist, and dancer) and Katy Mikelle (acrobat, burlesque dancer, and contortionist).

Delivering insanely off-the-cuff commentary both nights will be LVV's long time comedian host Blaine Capatch and ring announcer extraordinaire Ignacio Serricchio.

Lucha VaVoom de La Liz (LVVDLL) delivers arguably the most electrifying show on earth, with a mind-blowing mix of world-class professional lucha libre wrestling, burlesque, comedy, and more. LVVDLL is good vs. evil played out in quick, exhibition-style, one-fall lucha libre matches for maximum enjoyment and action. In her capacity as a creator and a co-producer of Lucha VaVOOM (LVV) for over 20 years and as the sole producer of LLV since 2022, Fairbairn has co-created and co-developed a Los Angeles tradition: from the local luminaries it attracts (Drew Carey, Jack Black, Eric Idle and more have sat in), to burlesque and lucha libre, where masked heroic wrestlers, in character-driven style, flip, fly, and amaze. It all comes together to make for one fun, surreal, glam-bam spectacle of raucous entertainment. You could say it's a wrestling show for people that don't like wrestling (and those that do).

At LVVDLL, like LVV, they like a little sexo with their violencia. As such, in between matches, Fairbairn will continue in the LVV tradition of discovering, curating, producing, and presenting the finest handpicked burlesque acts from around the world to wow the crowds with their unique striptease and acrobatic skills, including raucous aerial acts, daredevil roller-skate girls, and Guinness-World-Record-holding hula hoop hotties as in the past during her time with LVV. Fairbairn will also be continuing with the same Los Angeles-based performance troupe team members that have previously been responsible for regularly selling out 1,000-seat venues across the globe (including in Amsterdam, Calgary, Toronto, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Philadelphia, and many more), and performing at international festivals (including Fuji Rock Festival in Japan and Big Day Out Festival in Australia).

In their 20th anniversary retrospective (Sept./Oct. '22 issue), titled “How Lucha VaVoom Became a Queer Wrestling & Performance Extravaganza,” The Advocate writes: “...the high-octane extravaganza has been an iconic entertainment institution for two decades now. And for a show seemingly centered on chi-chis and machismo, its history is surprisingly queer. Lucha VaVoom has evolved much over the years…the show has featured everything from famous comedian MCs like Margaret Cho and Jeffrey Ross to erotic aerialists like Violet Chachki of Drag Race fame along with other sexy gender-fluid performers. And of course, lots of buff, crazily costumed luchadors (of all genders) putting on a great show — some of whom have also been proudly out members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Los Angeles Times' 20th anniversary piece (2/8/23), titled “Burlesque, body-slams and bright masks: How Lucha VaVoom became an L.A. institution,” proclaims: “Watching the mesmerizing, in-ring action at a Lucha VaVoom show is a veritable experience. But the wrestling itself is only one flavor of performance on display. From its very first show...in 2002, the Los Angeles institution has fused lucha libre with burlesque…and over the last 20-plus years has grown to include stand-up comedy, visual art, low-riders, and a host of other artists under the same psychedelic circus tent…For so many wrestlers, lucha libre and Lucha VaVoom specifically offer a laboratory for experimentation and a sense of creative freedom that's liberating compared to the frequent self-seriousness of American pro wrestling.”

For more info, visit LuchaVaVoomdeLaLiz.com.