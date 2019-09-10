LMU Hosts Info Session For New Theatre MFA Program

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

Loyola Marymount University's Department of Theatre Arts has launched a new master of fine arts program in performance pedagogy, which offers a chance for students to achieve a terminal degree with a focus on the methods and practices of teaching performance at the secondary and university levels.

Find out more about the MFA program and hear from faculty members at an information session on Sat., Oct. 5 on LMU's Westchester campus. A webinar is also planned on Sat., Nov. 2.

The program is designed for individuals with experience as professional theatre artists who are looking to expand their career options. The goal is to deepen students' existing knowledge with courses in acting theory, pedagogy, directing, design, theatre history, and dramatic literature, as they cultivate their skills as teachers of the craft of performance and the discipline of theatre.

The Oct. 5 information session will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in LMU's Foley Building, 1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles, 90045. RSVP at https://cfa.lmu.edu/programs/mfapp/

The webinars is Sat., Nov. 2 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (Zoom webinar link: https://lmula.zoom.us/j/3225887564).

Questions can be directed to Acting Program Director Stacey Cabaj at scabaj@lmu.edu.





