The production will run February 25 through April 2.

Jan. 20, 2023  

LET ME IN to Play Theatre 68 Beginning in February

There are no rules for dealing with grief, but laughter should, without question, be one of them. The dark-ish comedy about love and loss, Let Me In, is written and directed by Brynn Thayer. The production will run February 25 through April 2 at the newly remodeled Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood and is produced by DSE Productions and Theatre Planners.

Life takes an unpredictable turn for the bride's best friend and the intended groom when a wedding becomes a funeral in this new comedy that is (most probably) based on true events.

Rachael Meyers (Famous; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, recurring) stars as a high-voltage ESPN sideline reporter, Red Casey, along with Bryan McKinley (The Ghost and the Whale with Jonathan Pryce, Tippi Hedren) her best friend's fiancé, Bobby Hawk. Also starring is Jorge Garcia (Lost, Hawaii Five-O, upcoming HBO Max Chuck Lorre series How To Be A Bookie) as veteran NYPD beat cop Hamilton Steele, who enters into their moment of crisis on what was supposed to be a routine night on the eve of his retirement.

"I've had this story in my head for many years," says Thayer. "I lost my best friend in a car accident when I was in my twenties. I still grieve. I think she would be very happy to know I have written a play out of my grief."

The creative team for Let Me In includes scenic designer Joel Daavid, lighting designer Gavan Wyrick, sound designer Joseph "Sloe" Slawinski and costume designer Mylette Nora. The production stage manager is Angelica Estevez. Misha Riley produces for DSE Productions and Theatre Planners.

Thayer previously wrote and directed the Worst Day series of short films, produced with her partner Shahaub Roudbari, which toured the festival circuit and won multiple awards. She wrote and performed her one-woman show, The Eulogy, which the Los Angeles Times called "sardonic, funny and accessible...Thayer's a singular talent in peak form." As an actor, Thayer began her career on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live from 1978 to 1986, for which she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy. More recent credits include the films Blue Jasmine, Love and Debt, Collusions and Good Grief, as well as recurring roles on Suits and Ray Donovan, among others.

Performances of Let Me In take place on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. from February 25 through April 2. General admission to all performances is $35.

Theatre 68 Arts Complex is located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.theatre68artscomplex.com

