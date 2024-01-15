LEMUR MOM Comes to Sherman Oaks' Whitefire Theater This Month

The performance is on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm.

By: Jan. 15, 2024

LEMUR MOM Comes to Sherman Oaks' Whitefire Theater This Month

Lemur Mom - a special needs comedy for a neuro-diverse universe - comes to Sherman Oaks for one night only on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm at the Whitefire Theater.

Lemur Mom is one woman's eye-opening journey into life on the spectrum. Megan Dolan has the distinct feeling she's not the right mom. As she navigates support groups, child psychologists, and playdates trying to help her son communicate, she makes countless wrong turns along the way. She finally must face the truth about herself in order to help her son. This hilarious and touching one person show explores the power of resilience, kindness, and the value of showing up. Megan forges a path from believing she's the wrong mom to knowing she's the only mom for her unique and gifted son.

Samantha Simmods-Ronceros from NoHO Arts District says, "Lemur Mom does an extraordinary job of exploding the mother myth in hilarious, heartrending and brilliantly funny ways...Megan Dolan is a star, let me just put that out there right away ...she is lovely and sweet and endearing and seriously talented."

The Saturday, January 27 performance begins at 8pm at the Whitefire Theatre, located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. Thickets are $25 and can be purchased at Click Here. Lemur Mom is part of Solofest 2024, the largest one-person performance festival on the West Coast.

Megan has written and performed stories for the Moth, Expressing Motherhood, Listen to Your Mother, Diversity: Tales from the Urban Jungle, The Scripted Comedy Festival, Cake Batter's Funny Women Festival (finalist storytelling competition), the High Brow Comedy Fundraiser, and the Alta Dena Creativity Festival. Her solo show, Snack, played to sold out houses and won an Encore! Producers Award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and was selected to be a part of the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival at the Electric Lodge in Venice. She has been a special guest performer for the Southern California Doula Association and Long Beach City College. She is a founding member of the Elephant Theatre Company. Her talk entitled Messy Mommy: Slob in the Shadows can be seen on Youtube. She lives in Long Beach with her husband, son, and daughter, and lots of clean laundry still in the baskets.




LEMUR MOM Comes to Sherman Oaks' Whitefire Theater This Month
