LEGALLY BLONDE to Open at Orange County School of the Arts

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Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) Hal Struck Musical Theatre Conservatory students will present their rendition of the award-winning musical 'Legally Blonde,' based on the beloved film, Oct. 22-24. Featuring music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, the production has been praised by The New York Times as a 'nonstop sugar rush of a show.'

Sorority girl Elle Woods enrolls at Harvard Law School in a plot to win back her ex-boyfriend, Warner. After charming her way into the prestigious law school, Elle faces struggles and ostracization, but through newly formed friendships and hard work, she realizes her potential and successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial.

Nikki Snelson, who played Brooke Wyndham in the original Broadway production of 'Legally Blonde: The Musical,' directs this lively adaptation. Snelson's impressive resume includes performances as Cassie in 'A Chorus Line,' Winnie Tate in 'Annie Got Your Gun,' and roles in several soap operas. Snelson was also part of the reality casting show that aired on MTV, 'Legally Blonde: The Musical - The Search for Elle Woods.'

For Musical Theatre Conservatory students, working with Snelson has been an illuminating experience.

'In rehearsals, it feels as if she allows for us to create our own interpretations of the characters, and I have really appreciated that this rendition of 'Legally Blonde' is entirely our own,' shared Musical Theatre Conservatory senior Julian Gwin, who is playing Emmett Richmond, a Harvard Law School legal teaching assistant and Elle Woods' love interest. 'There are moments in rehearsal where she would tell us about how they did it on Broadway, and if it fits her vision for our production, she will implement some of those moments into our own show. It is entirely unreal to be working with someone so connected to this show,' he said.

'Working with Nikki has been such an honor and I have learned so much from her that I am going to carry with me for the rest of my life,' said Musical Theatre senior Hayden Cooke, who is playing Brooke Wyndham. 'At first, I was literally terrified to have to play Brooke Wyndham in front of THEE Brooke Wyndham. However, as soon as rehearsal started, I realized that I had to put my worries aside in order to get the most out of this incredible opportunity I have been given.'

'[Nikki] is such an inspiration, and I have learned so much about the professional process. From getting stuff done to hilarious photo-ops, Ms. Nikki has allowed us to form a strong community through this show, and I am forever grateful for her,' said Musical Theatre Conservatory junior Olivia Williams, who plays Elle Woods.

She said the experience has taught her about being true to herself and what that means.

'It's not about being the loudest, or the most confident. Rather, it's about being unapologetically yourself regardless of how others react, about lifting others up and inspiring them to do the same, [and] it's about spreading kindness above all else.'

Beyond learning from Snelson's professional experience, students have been challenged to grow as performers through independent preparation, deeper character development, and collaboration with their castmates.

The rehearsal process has reinforced the importance of dedication both inside and outside the rehearsal room, while giving students the opportunity to build confidence, support one another, and bring their own interpretations to the stage.

Hal Struck Musical Theatre Conservatory performances of 'Legally Blonde' will take place at the Margaret A. Webb Theatre from Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 24. To purchase tickets for any of the performances, please visit the OCSA Box Office.

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