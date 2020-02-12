LAYT Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS

Los Altos Youth Theatre proudly presents its spring production, She Kills Monsters, a drama-comedy play by Qui Nguyen that debuted in 2011.

Agnes Evans is a completely average woman who strives to be nothing but average until the day she wishes her life was a little less boring.

Her wish unfortunately comes true when her family, including her younger sister Tilly, dies in a car crash. Agnes was never close to Tilly due to the fact they were interested in completely different things; Agnes loved everything average, while Tilly had a passion for everything classified as nerdy or geeky and a special love for the Dungeons and Dragons game.

As Agnes is cleaning and packing Tilly's room in order to move everything to her new house, she finds a module Tilly had written for D&D. In order to get closer to the sister she never really knew, Agnes embarks on her own adventure with the help of a Dungeon Master to play the game as Tilly designed. As she delves deeper into her quest, the fantasy world and reality begin to collide and mix as Agnes searches to connect with Tilly and realizes how much of her sister she never knew.

The show is directed by Cindy Weisberg. It will be performed by two casts of youth actors from Los Altos and surrounding communities. She Kills Monsters features Marco Casillas, Madeline Cooper, Sela Fixler, Libby Frey, Amelia Hutchin, Elise Johnsen, Katie King, Maia Laurent, Stormalong Lunt, Jackson Ray Marks, Keelin Murphy, Saylor Murphy, Emma Rensin, Lyla Sheridan, Gabriel Tompkin, Colin Urmson, Luke Vecchiet, and Emalyn Wang.

She Kills Monsters plays for eight performances at the Bus Barn Theater March 6-15. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7 pm. Saturday and Sunday matinee performances begin at 2 pm. Ticket prices range from $15 (student) to $20 (adult). Tickets can be purchased online at www.losaltosstage.org or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.





