LAO At Home Announces Events For the Week of June 8

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO at Home. Here's what's on tap for next week.

Tuesday, June 9, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time

In this episode of Shakespeare Sings, soprano (and Shakespeare super-fan) Katherine Powers talks about Othello with actor/playwright Keith Hamilton Cobb, and offers a performance of Desdemona's heartbreaking "Willow Song" from Verdi's operatic setting.

Wednesday, June 10, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

A distinguished alumnus of the company's young artist program, tenor Frederick Ballentine will return next season as Dr. Richardson in Breaking the Waves. But first, he collaborates with pianist William Woodard on a special program in celebration of Pride month, featuring songs traditionally performed by women.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.

