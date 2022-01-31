LACO String Celebration Features Works By Mendelssohn And Brahms

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra returns to Zipper Hall with an all-string chamber program featuring Mendelssohn's fiery String Quartet in F minor, one of the last works completed by the composer, and Brahms' mesmerizing Sextet in G Major, noted for its masterful counterpoint and musical inventiveness, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 8 pm.

Curated and led by LACO Concertmaster and Director of Chamber Music Margaret Batjer, the string celebration also features LACO violinists Maia Jasper White, Tamara Hatwan and Josefina Vergara; violists Victoria Miskolczy, Robert Brophy and Jonathan Moerschel; cellists Andrew Shulman and Armen Ksajikian; and bassist David Grossman.

Batjer, lauded for her "gleaming warmth" (Los Angeles Times), "high-flying" performances and ability to make "her instrument purr and soar...with an engrossing combination of intensity and technical fluency" (San Francisco Classical Voice), is "downright exciting to watch and hear" (Violinist.com). She has served as concertmaster of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra since 1998, which has featured her on numerous world premieres and CDs, including a Deutsche Grammophon recording of Bach's Concerto for Two Violins with violinist Hilary Hahn.

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. The Orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $58 and may be purchased online at laco.org or by calling LACO at 213 622 7001 x1. Discounted tickets are also available by phone for seniors 65 years of age and older and for students.

LACO is committed to the health and safety of its patrons, artists and staff and will require proof of full vaccination for everyone attending in-person LACO events. Social distancing will be implemented and, under current Los Angeles County guidelines, masks will be required indoors at all times. Audience members are encouraged to wear face masks with at least two layers, such as a KN95 or surgical mask. LACO will continue to exceed state and local guidelines, recommendations and requirements for indoor activities. For the most current information on LACO's COVID safety protocols, visit LACO.org/covid-19.



LACO's vaccine requirement for all eligible audience members includes a COVID-19 booster obtained no later than the day of performance.



Eligibility for the COVID-19 booster is as follows: for all Moderna recipients and Pfizer recipients ages 12+, boosters are eligible five months after their second vaccine dose. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are eligible for a booster dose two months after their initial vaccine.