LACO Performs Works By Mozart and Dvorak On Westside Chamber Series

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's Westside Chamber Series showcases two exceptional chamber works, Mozart's playful Divertimento for String Trio, considered among his finest chamber works, and Dvořák's majestic Serenade for Winds, Op. 44, referencing folk and traditional Czech music, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, 7:30 pm, at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Featured artists include Tereza Stanislav, violin; Robert Brophy, viola; Armen Ksajikian Trevor Handy, cello; and Geoffrey Osika, bass; Claire Brazeau and Adrienne Malley, oboe; Joshua Ranz and Chris Stoutenborough, clarinet; Damian Montano and Judith Farmer, bassoon; and Michael Thornton, Kristy McArthur Morrell and Julia Pilant, horn.

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. The Orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $58 and may be purchased online at laco.org or by calling LACO at 213 622 7001 x1. Discounted tickets are also available by phone for seniors 65 years of age and older and for students.