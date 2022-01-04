LACO Cancels January 8 STRINGS FOR THE AGES Concert Due To Rise In COVID Cases In L.A. County

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra has released a statement regarding cancellation of its January 8, 2020, "Strings for the Ages" concert at The Broad Stage:

"Like most of you, we have watched the exponential rise of COVID cases in L.A. County with growing concern-and have made the difficult decision to cancel Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra' (LACO) January 8 concert at The Broad Stage, "Strings for the Ages."



We did not make this decision lightly, and we thank you in advance for understanding that the safety of our audience, musicians, and staff will always be our priority.

We share your disappointment and are currently working to reschedule this program for a future date to be determined.

If you are a ticket holder, check your email for further information. You can also contact the LACO Ticket Office via email at tickets@laco.org or by calling (213) 622-7001 EXT 1, Monday-Friday anytime between 12-5 P.M.

We encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot. Stay healthy and we hope to see you back at the concert hall in the near future.

As of today, LACO is only canceling this Saturday's "Strings for the Ages"; the Orchestra's January 29 performance "Montgomery, Mozart + R. Strauss" will proceed as planned."