L.A. Theatre Works Records THE HARD PROBLEM By Tom Stoppard At UCLa

Los Angeles premiere of The Hard Problem - Multi-Tony award-winner Tom Stoppard explores the origins of human consciousness in this hilariously mind-bending comedy. Hilary believes fervently that consciousness is more than the sum of our biology.

When she receives a position at a prestigious think tank, she develops a novel experiment to prove that humans are intrinsically altruistic, but the results are something she never anticipated. Rosalind Ayres directs Eddie Cahill (CSI: NY, Friends), Rosie Fellner (BBC's The Trip), Adhir Kalyan (Rules of Engagement), Julian Morris (Pretty Little Liars, Hand of God) and Moira Quirk (LATW's The Hound of the Baskervilles).



Each of the four performances at UCLA's state-of-the-art James Bridges Theater will be recorded live in front of an audience for future radio broadcast, distribution on CD, digital download and online streaming. L.A. Theatre Works' syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. (locally, in Southern California, on KPFK 90.7 FM); daily in China and worldwide on the Radio Beijing Network; weekly on KCRW Berlin 104,1 FM, Berlin's English language public radio station; can be downloaded as a podcast via iTunes and NPR One; and can be streamed on demand at www.latw.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You