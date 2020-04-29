L.A. Theatre Works Makes Audio Plays JUDGEMENT AT NUREMBERG and KINDERTRANSPORT Available for Free

L.A. Theatre Works has made the acclaimed plays "Judgement at Nuremberg" and "Kindertransport" available for free via the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust website. Both audio plays will be accessible until June 1, 2020.

"Judgement at Nuremberg," written by Abby Mann is the classic story of the Nuremberg trials, under which German leaders were found guilty of crimes against humanity in 1945 and 1946. Adapted for the stage by Mann from his Academy Award-winning screenplay for the film of the same name, "Judgement at Nuremberg" remains a shattering indictment of the consequences of unchecked authority and the seductive power of group thought.

Recorded in Los Angeles before a live audience at The James Bridges Theater, UCLA in September of 2015, the cast features James Morrison, Harry Hamlin, David Selby and Kate Steele. It also Includes an audience talkback with Judge Bruce Einhorn, who served at the Justice Department supervising litigation against Nazi war criminals and is currently a professor at Pepperdine University.

"Kindertransport" is Diane Samuels' play about families, secrets and survival in the days of the impending Holocaust. As conditions deteriorated in Germany in the 1930s, many tried in vain to escape. But thanks to a British humanitarian effort, about 10,000 Jewish children from Germany and neighboring countries were relocated to live with families in the United Kingdom, while their parents stayed behind. This passage to freedom became known as Kindertransport.

Recorded in Los Angeles before a live audience at The James Bridges Theater, UCLA in June of 2013, the production stars Golden Globe-winner Jane Kazmarek.

It has original sound and scoring by Peter Salem and Includes a conversation with Kindertransport survivor, Hilda Fogelson.

More information and can be found at: http://www.lamoth.org/museumhome/audioplays/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You