LA Philharmonic Musicians to Play Chamber Music at First Presbyterian Church in February

Los Angeles Philharmonic's Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal Cello Ben Hong will join internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning 20-year-old pianist and composer Talon Smith for a very special performance of Brahms' Trio Op. 114.

Talon Smith will also perform his newly published composition "24 Preludes" for solo piano.

This is a unique opportunity to be among the first to hear Talon Smith's new work performed live by the composer, showcasing his unique voice, style, virtuosity, and ability to evoke emotion through music. The first prints of 24 Preludes will be available for purchase at the concert. Smith will sign purchased copies after the concert.

This concert, organized by Trionfante Music, will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA, CA. Tickets are $49 for adults (early bird pricing of $29 through January 31), $15 for students, free for seniors and veterans; and are available at TalonSmithMusic.com or through this Eventbrite link. Public parking is available directly across the street from the venue. For rates and directions, please visit this link.

Talon Smith's 24 Preludes are a tour de force for the piano, featuring a wide range of dynamic and technical demands that Talon Smith transcends throughout his passionate performances. The audience will also experience Talon Smith's interpretations of masterpieces by Chopin, Ravel, and Stravinsky.

Complete Program:

Johannes Brahms: Trio in A minor, Op. 114

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade in G minor, Op. 23

Igor Stravinsky: 4 Etudes, Op. 7

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55

Talon Smith: 24 Preludes, Op. 1

Talon Smith's 24 Preludes World Premiere tour will also include: Fri, Feb 10, at 7:00 PM in Fresno, CA and Sun, Feb 19, 4:00 PM in San Jose, CA. More locations to be announced soon!

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Boris Allakhverdyan, Principal Clarinet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, is a highly sought-after soloist and chamber musician. He has won numerous awards and has performed with many of the world's leading orchestras. The New York Times called his performance "inspired," "gorgeous," and "superlative," and the Los Angeles Times praised his "energetic, vibrant solos."

Ben Hong, Associate Principal Cello of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has gained a reputation as one of the most accomplished cellists of his generation, with a powerful and expressive sound. Hong performs frequently as a soloist and as a member of chamber music ensembles. He has collaborated with such artists as Emanuel Ax, Yefim Bronfman, and Lang Lang. Hong was the featured soloist on the soundtrack of the DreamWorks Pictures movie The Soloist, released on the Deutsche Gramophone label.

Described as "a master pianist with an old soul" by Gramophone and as "an immensely musical pianist with great imagination" by Polish Radio ll, twenty-year-old American virtuoso pianist and composer Talon Smith has already won Gold at the Gina Bachauer International Junior Piano Competition. He was also a Gramophone and Polish Radio favorite at the 18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw, where he was the youngest of the top three ranking US competitors. He has won many top prizes-1st place almost exclusively-in over 40 solo, concerto, and composition competitions. Talon is a private student of Eduardus Halim and Piotr Paleczny, having previously studied with Kevin Kenner and Rufus Choi.