LA Phil Expands YOLA With New East Los Angeles Home and ICYOLA Partnership

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As the Frank Gehry-designed Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center in Inglewood celebrates its fifth anniversary, the LA Phil is launching a series of new initiatives, partnerships, and educational opportunities that will expand access to high-quality music education and artistic experiences for young people across Los Angeles County through YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles).

A significant development is YOLA's expanded collaboration with the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (ICYOLA), creating new opportunities for students from both programs to learn, perform, and grow together. Under the partnership, ICYOLA musicians will have access to the Beckmen YOLA Center as a regular rehearsal home and will participate alongside YOLA students in masterclasses led by Los Angeles Philharmonic musicians, and joint performance opportunities. The organizations are also exploring annual side-by-side orchestral collaborations featuring large-scale repertoire and newly commissioned works created specifically for musicians from both programs. Additional areas of collaboration include support for ICYOLA's early learners programs, expanded opportunities for students to participate across ensembles and access to YOLA's college preparation resources. Together, the partnership brings the unique strengths of both organizations into closer alignment, creating new pathways for artistic growth, musical excellence, and long-term success for students.

YOLA is also launching a new home in East Los Angeles with YOLA at Griffith, creating an expanded hub for students and families. The new location at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will provide additional opportunities for music instruction, enrichment activities, and community engagement while strengthening YOLA's presence in one of the communities it has served for years. The move reflects YOLA's continued investment in neighborhood-based programming that makes high-quality music education accessible and convenient for participating students and families.

Beyond its youth orchestra programs, the LA Phil continues to connect thousands of young people with transformative live music experiences through Symphonies for Schools and Invited Rehearsals. Since 1919, Symphonies for Schools has introduced generations of students to the excitement and artistry of a live orchestra, serving hundreds of thousands of young people and welcoming more than 12,000 students annually from across Los Angeles County. Over 1450 students attend Invited Rehearsals which further deepens engagement by providing student musicians and educators with an exclusive opportunity to observe the Los Angeles Philharmonic at work, explore repertoire and the rehearsal process, and participate in interactive learning experiences. Together, these programs help spark curiosity and meaningful connections between young musicians and the arts.

Ramiro Casteneda, Norwalk High School Director of Instrumental Music, District 4 Title I School, 'Our previous Invited Rehearsal experience had a lasting impact. Shortly afterward, our ensemble earned a unanimous superior rating at the festival. The students were able to connect what they saw and heard from professional musicians to their own work: sound, balance, phrasing, dynamics, ensemble listening, and the rehearsal process. Experiences like these are especially meaningful for Title I schools and programs with fewer resources. They give students more than a visit to Walt Disney Concert Hall; they give them a professional reference point for what musicality looks and sounds like.'

Together, these initiatives reflect YOLA's continued commitment to ensuring that young talent has access to inspiring artistic experiences, high-quality music education, and resources.

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