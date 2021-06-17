LA Opera'S OEDIPUS REX Begins Streaming Today

Beginning today at 5pm PT, LA Opera presents a new streaming presentation of Igor Stravinsky's Oedipus Rex, conducted by James Conlon, the company's Richard Seaver Music Director, and starring tenor Russell Thomas, the company's Artist in Residence, in the title role.

The presentation is directed by Matthew Diamond with animations created by Manual Cinema. For the stream, the soloists, chorus and orchestra were recorded separately in socially distanced recording sessions, which took place in the spring. The stream features the same performers who appeared in the company's subsequent June 6 concert staging of Oedipus Rex at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

In addition to Mr. Thomas, the cast includes mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges as Jocasta, bass John Relyea as both Creon and the Messenger, bass Morris Robinson as Tiresias, tenor Robert Stahley (a member of the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program) as the Shepherd, and actor/author Stephen Fry as the Narrator. Grant Gershon is the director of the LA Opera Chorus.

Learn more at LAOpera.org/Oedipus.