L.A Opera and Long Beach Opera Cancel Upcoming Performances

The Los Angeles Times has reported that the L.A Opera has canceled its May shows, and the Long Beach Opera has canceled the rest of its season.

L.A. Opera President and Chief Executive Christopher Koelsch made the following announcement:

"With great regret, we had no option but to cancel these productions...At this time, our collective top priority must be to do whatever we can to protect the health and safety of our audiences, our artists and our community. We are eager to take the stage again, just as soon as we are able, so that we can all experience the wonder and magic of opera together."

Long Beach Opera announced that their performance of "The Lighthouse," originally scheduled for March at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will become part of the 2021 four-opera season to be curated by MacArthur fellow Yuval Sharon.

Long Beach Opera has said that it is committed to paying artists at least 50% of their contracted fees.

L.A. Opera has established the L.A. Opera Relief Fund to help artists and staff members who have been affected by the cancellations.

