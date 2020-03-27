LA Opera Boosts Online Programming For Stay-At-Home Audiences

Every weekday, music lovers can settle in to enjoy a little bit of opera courtesy of LA Opera's online programming, newly designated as LAO at Home.

Bringing the magic of opera directly into the home, the company is creating a wealth of content to help opera lovers, families, teachers and students enjoy all aspects of opera - including live performances - from the safety and comfort of their couches.

"Our stage might be temporarily quiet, but the beauty, solace and joy of opera can't be silenced," said Christopher Koelsch, LA Opera's President and CEO. "This is a moment when it is more important than ever for us to stay connected to each other and the arts."

LAO at Home launched on March 17 with the first in a series of live "Living Room Recitals" featuring the company's resident artists performing in their homes. On Monday, March 30, a 2017 performance of Carmen (starring Ana María Martínez and Brandon Jovanovich and conducted by James Conlon) will inaugurate the "From the Vault" series featuring recordings of mainstage LAO performances.

Other programming highlights include "Opera to Learn By" activities for learning about opera at home, "Opera Family Time" presentations created specially for families with children to enjoy together, and "Backstage at LAO" features that take viewers behind the scenes for a look at what it takes to create world-class opera.

Learn more about current and future programming at LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.

Most nonprofits have been impacted by the global pandemic-and arts organizations in particular are facing serious financial challenges. For those who can, we ask you to consider making a donation to help LA Opera through this challenging time.

Any financial support you provide will help to ensure the company has the resources needed to get through this unprecedented period. Although our stage is dark, the need for your support is greater than ever. Learn more at LAOpera.org/donate.





