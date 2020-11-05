LA Opera Announces Online Events for the Week Of November 9

While LA Opera awaits its cue to return to live performances onstage, the company has turned to creating an array of online content through the LA Opera On Now initiative. Since the launch of the initiative in March, these popular online offerings have accumulated more than 770,000 views to date.

A major highlight of the week to come is the company's first operatic production since the coronavirus shutdown in the spring: an online stream of The Anonymous Lover by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a Black composer who was a Paris-based contemporary of Mozart and Haydn.

Tuesday, November 10, at 4pm PT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)Join host Jeremy Frank (LAO's associate chorus master) at the piano, pour yourself something tasty to drink (may we suggest a Bellini?), and enjoy this week's episode of Opera Happy Hour, exploring ever-evolving perceptions of vocal beauty in "Bel Canto and the Original Golden Age."

Thursday, November 12, at 4pm PT- Living Room Recital

In advance of Saturday's premiere of The Anonymous Lover, tenor Anthony Ciaramitaro (a member of the company's young artist program) teams with pianist Ben Malensek to perform songs by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

Saturday, November 14, at 5pm PT- The Anonymous Lover

LA Opera proudly presents the online company premiere of a rediscovered operatic treasure: a 1780 comic romance by pioneering Black composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Conducted by Music Director James Conlon and directed by Bruce Lemon, Jr., in a socially distanced stage setting that blends both modern film and traditional opera staging, the performance features singers from the company's young artist program, led by tenor Robert Stahley and soprano Tiffany Townsend. The online stream will be available for viewing through November 29.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/OnNow.

