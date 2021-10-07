L.A. Omnibus Returns With Author Jamie Lowe

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Breathing Fire: Female Inmates on the Front Lines of California's Wildfires by Jaime Lowe.



The first program in the L.A. Omnibus 2021-22 series is a conversation between author and journalist Jaime Lowe, Anti-Recidivism Coalition's Michelle Garcia and Elizabeth Bay and Wendy Staggs from Beyond the Bars/Prison Arts Collective.



This conversation will cover the restorative justice work needed in California that each woman is currently on the forefront of.



Lowe's book reveals the inner workings of California's Correctional Camps, providing intimate portrayals of the women inmates who routinely put their lives on the line to save a burning state.



Los Angeles is an unexpected barrage of discovery, a gumbo, a gamble - a gateway. This is the second year of the L.A. Omnibus series, a forum for writers, thinkers, artists, and activists to share ideas, pose questions and explore solutions. Deriving inspiration from the Latin meaning of omnibus, "for all," these conversations explore how Los Angeles is shifting, settling and re-making itself. L.A. is not only about a place to live, it is about how the people live, how people fit together in a place that is often at odds with its human inhabitants.



