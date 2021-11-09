LA Jewish Symphony Play The Violins Of Hope At The Soraya Next Month

The Violins of Hope, a collection of rescued and restored musical instruments from the Holocaust, were on their way to Los Angeles when their journey was interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. The Los Angeles Jewish Symphony, conducted by Dr. Noreen Green, was scheduled to perform with these historic instruments at The Soraya while the Violins of Hope were in residence in March 2020. Now, after almost a two-year delay, several of the Violins of Hope will make a triumphant return to The Soraya as Dr. Green conducts the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony on Sunday, December 12 at 7pm.



The program will feature violinist Lindsay Deutsch and cellist Barry Gold performing John Williams: Schindler's List Suite; Max Bruch: Kol Nidre; Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Three Pictures of Hassidic Life; and Sid Robinovitch: Suite for Klezmer Band and Orchestra.



Tickets for LA Jewish Symphony: Violins of Hope on Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 pm start at $41 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.



"Suspending Violins of Hope activities in 2020 was heartbreaking for everyone who had come together around this extraordinary project - musicians, educators, philanthropists, elected officials, arts organizations, churches and synagogues, and the public at large," said Thor Steingraber, Executive and Artistic Director of The Soraya. "But now my heart is filled with joy as we finally welcome Dr. Green and the LAJS to perform their initial program, marking this as a celebration of perseverance and of music's power to transcend."



About Violins of Hope at The Soraya

Violins of Hope, an artistic and educational project, is composed of instruments that were owned by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust. Violins in the collection were played in the concentration camps and ghettos, providing a source of comfort for some and a means of survival for others. Above all, the instruments represented strength and optimism for the future during mankind's darkest hour. Wherever there was music, there was hope.



Amnon Weinstein and his son Avshalom, who founded the project, are Israeli luthiers who collect the instruments, refurbish them in their Jerusalem shop to concert quality, and bring them to communities all over the world. Violins of Hope has traveled to Madrid, Maastricht, Monaco, Rome, Berlin, London, Bucharest, Dachau, Dresden, and Auschwitz. In the United States, the project has been presented in Charlotte, Cleveland, Houston, Jacksonville, Sarasota, Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, Nashville, Birmingham, Knoxville, Phoenix, Louisville, Fort Wayne, and San Francisco.