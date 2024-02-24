LA Dance Project to Present OUR DANCER'S PROJECT in April

Our Dancer's Project is a counter-tribute to the musical A Chorus Line, first launched 50 years ago as a dancer-centered initiative. Our project emulates the process employed by A Chorus Line - developing a show from dancers' real-life experiences - while taking a mindful and critical look at the commodification of bodies within the performing arts.

The production is choreographed and performed by Cristina Florez, Darby Epperson, Celine Kiner, Tiffany Sweat, Daurin Tavares, Rachel Whiting, and Sadie Yarrington.

It is written by Cristina Florez, Darby Epperson, Celine Kiner, Andrew Pearson, Tiffany Sweat, Daurin Tavares, Rachel Whiting, and Sadie Yarrington.

The Concept and Creative Direction is by Andrew Pearson and Theatrical Direction and Dramaturgy is by Lisa Bierman.

Performances run April 12th and 13th at 7pm. Tickets will go on sale in March.