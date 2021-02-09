Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kritzerland Presents World Premiere Zoom Musical TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Presentation is a fundraiser for The Group Rep.

Feb. 9, 2021  

Kritzerland Presents World Premiere Zoom Musical TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Kritzerland presents TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT, an original streaming musical written specifically for the online world in which we're all living.

What happens when two people - a former couple - haven't seen each other in twenty years? He finds her on Facebook, contacts her, and suggests they meet up on Zoom. They do, and what follows is funny, touching, and tuneful, as they navigate their way through the thickets of their past relationship, which he remembers one way and she remembers quite differently.

Written and directed by Bruce Kimmel, Tonight's The Night stars Eric Petersen (Broadway Leading Roles School of Rock, Escape to Margaritaville, Peter and the Starcatcher, Shrek; TV: Kevin Can F**k Himself) and Hartley Powers (Regional Stage: The Man Who Came to Dinner, A Carol Christmas, Avenue Q. Film: Mr. Saturday Night, Me Myself and I). Music and Lyrics are by Bruce Kimmel, Musical Direction and Orchestrations are by Richard Allen. Editor is Marshall Harvey (The 'Burbs, Small Soldiers, Looney Tunes: Back in Action).

Event will stream at https://www.youtube.com/c/haineshisway


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Austin Scott
Austin Scott
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Orfeh
Orfeh

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows
Road Theatre Company Calls For Submissions For Its 12th Annual Summer Playwrights Festival Photo

Road Theatre Company Calls For Submissions For Its 12th Annual Summer Playwrights Festival

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit To Make Its Mark In The Heart Of Los Angeles & Across North Photo

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit To Make Its Mark In The Heart Of Los Angeles & Across North America

McKenna Subaru Donates $35,000 to Orange County School of the Arts Photo

McKenna Subaru Donates $35,000 to Orange County School of the Arts

The Groundlings Diversity Scholarship Program Expands Following SNL and Progressive Insura Photo

The Groundlings Diversity Scholarship Program Expands Following SNL and Progressive Insurance Donations


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ford's Theatre Society Announces the Release of ONE DESTINY
  • VIDEO: Christine Andreas Sings PIAF, NO REGRETS - A Tribute to Edith Piaf
  • National Philharmonic to Host Valentine's Day Concert MUSIC THAT FEEDS THE SOUL
  • Creative Cauldron Announces Upcoming Streaming Concerts