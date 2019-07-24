Number one selling dance club diva Kristine W and American Idol finalist Ada Vox are set to perform live at Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood on Wednesday, August 21, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents.



For this intimate concert, these unique artists will perform solo sets including audience favorites and career highlights and then take the stage together for the first time. Ada Vox will perform her renditions of soul and R&B classics and Kristine W will tell the stories behind her hit songs.



Kristine W is one of the most popular dance club artists of all time, with 17 #1s to date on Billboard Dance Club Songs. She is currently listed among Billboard's Eight Greatest of All Time Top Dance Club Artists, and she was ranked number three in Billboard's Top Dance Artists of the Decade. Beginning in 1991, she regularly performed at the Las Vegas Hilton and won the Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year Award several years running. She was recognized by the city of Las Vegas for her record-breaking number of shows which lead to June 28 being officially designated as Kristine W Day by the state of Nevada. She also tied for third place with Beyoncé on Billboard Dance Club Songs for the most consecutive #1 hits (nine). In addition, her album The Power of Music is one of only three albums in the history of the chart to produce at least six #1s from one album.



Drag Queen Ada Vox was a semi-finalist and Top 8 contestant on the premiere season of ABC's American Idol reboot. Her appearance was a first for the show. Vox auditioned for American Idol in 2013 when she was known as Adam Sanders, but was eliminated after Hollywood week. Shortly thereafter, the threats on social media began. During the auditions for this year's show, Adam told the judges that people had attacked his weight, his sexuality, and that he didn't deserve to be on American Idol. When he heard the show was coming to ABC last year, he decided to audition again but this time as his alter ego Ada Vox. She made history as the first Drag Queen ever to get all the way to the American Idol Top 8.



Admission is $25-$35 with VIP seating available ($50-$60). Tickets may be purchased online at www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399 (online orders receive priority seating). Save $5 before August 14 with code EARLYBIRD (restrictions apply). Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and show time is 8:30pm. Catalina Bar & Grill is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.





