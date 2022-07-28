Kolohe Kai to Launch Fall Tour in Support of New Album HAZEL EYES

Island Reggae sensation Kolohe Kai has been making waves with the recent release of his fifth studio album, Hazel Eyes [https://ffm.to/hazeleyes]. The 11-track album delivers a surf friendly, heavy-in-love, piece of art, perfect for long summer days, BBQ cookouts, and headphone commutes. Fans can catch the vibe live on Kolohe Kai's upcoming 12-date tour kicking off in his home state of Hawaii before heading to the West Coast. Full dates are below.

Hazel Eyes is Kolohe Kai's most personal release to date. Years in the making, Hazel Eyes captures Kolohe Kai's emergence in life. The album is inspired by his life passions. He explains, "From the ocean with its soothing power, to the faith that anchors my soul. From my intense desire to help others feel beautiful, to my vows to the greatest wife in the world. This album represents all of me. Every crevice of my heart was emptied into these lyrics. The journey of these past few years has been a hike to remember, filled with important lessons. I hope it inspires anyone listening to grab hold of true love and happiness."

In addition to the ten original tracks, for the first time ever Kolohe Kai includes on the album one cover song, a reggae rendition of Stevie Wonder's classic "Isn't She Lovely." The album consists of previously released hits such as island reggae/pop track "Catching Lightning" and HIRIE-assisted "Feel The Sunshine." Hazel Eyes features a well-balanced range of moods. There are heavier tracks like "Circus Slave," inspired by the struggle of being an entertainer; and "Always By My Side" which Kolohe Kai wrote after his 2016 car accident. The album also encapsulates more light-hearted tunes like "Blame it on the Waves" and "Gravity". The album's heart comes from its title track, Kolohe Kai's most personal love song ever written, dedicated to his wife.



Hazel Eyes was recorded with multiple producers at different studios, all of whom Kolohe Kai has worked with before. Each producer was carefully selected to deliver a sound unique to the songs on which they worked. The producers on the album include Imua Garza, Kapena De Lima, Noah Cronin, and Brian Kierulf. Kolohe Kai explains, "All of these producers played a huge role in my fourth album, "Summer To Winter" so I knew that I could trust them to deliver a certain sound I wanted for each song."



For years Kolohe Kai has made music to uplift others and bring positivity to the world and he backs that up with action. His latest release from the album "I Think You're Beautiful" encompasses an empowering anti-bullying message. Along with the song, Kolohe Kai launched an anti-bullying campaign visiting schools to promote inner beauty and kindness. He has also partnered with Hawaii's Dept of Health, Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division, for Children's Mental Health Acceptance Month.



Don't miss Kolohe Kai performing new songs from his critically acclaimed album combined with his classic material, which took home numerous accolades at the Island Music Awards!



Tour Dates below full touring dates here:

09/10 @ Waikiki Shell - Honolulu, HI

09/11 @ MACC A&B Amphitheater - Maui, HI

09/16 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

09/17 @ Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

09/22 @ Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

09/23 @ Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

09/24 @ Holo Holo Festival - Stanford, CA

09/26 @ Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

09/28 @ The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

09/30 @ Ohana Fest - Dana Point, CA

10/01 @ Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

10/08 @ Reggae Rise Up - Las Vegas, NV



Connect:

http://www.kolohekaimusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/kolohekai

https://www.instagram.com/kolohekaimusic/