Kimberly Marable, Alexander Mendoza, Tyler McKenzie & More to Take Part in Class Act Community Playhouse Benefit Concert

Class Act Community Playhouse has announced Tonight Belongs To You, a benefit concert for the theatre on Saturday, February 27 at 6PM/9PM EST on YouTube.

Class Act was founded in 1985 under the name "Star Spot Theatre," became a nonprofit 501c3 in 2016, and today is known as Class Act Community Playhouse with programs available to students from pre-K to adults.

The COVID-19 crisis affected every corner of the arts in our country and Class Act worked diligently to continue delivering our high-standard of teaching and performance during the past ten months. Yet with in-person reopening in limbo, it's time to come together to ensure the future of The Children's Theatre which has, since its inception, provided thousands of young people a stage on which to perform.

Program Director Ally Mulholland said, "Theatre isn't just about putting on costume and waiting for the applause, it's about giving a voice to people and telling stories that otherwise may never be heard, it's about making the audience think beyond what they have been told or taught and stimulating their minds, it's the art of fearlessly trusting your imagination and letting the impossible become a reality."

Performers for Tonight Belongs To You include Briana Brooks (Once On This Island), Kiruna-Lind Devar (The Phantom of the Opera), Brian Dillon (Aladdin), Joseph London (Chicago), Claire Lyon (The Phantom of the Opera), Tyler McKenzie (Hamilton), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown), Alexander Mendoza (The Phantom of the Opera), Madison Mitchell (Cats), Andrew Poston (Kinky Boots), Scarlet Spencer (#BLACKAF, Netflix), and the evening will be hosted by Lelani Lopez.

Briana Brooks (Once On This Island), a Class Act alum said:

"Class Act had a large impact on my life. It's where I did my first shows and where I discovered how much I love theatre and the arts. Class act gave me the opportunity to get involved in doing theatre because I didn't get that many opportunities to do so in my middle or high school. It was a supportive and fun community where people loved what they did and that inspired me to embrace my voice, do my best, and follow what I loved to do."

The stream of Tonight Belongs To You will stream Saturday, February 27 at 6PM/9PM EST on YouTube and donations will be accepted during the show via Venmo or on the Class Act website. One-of-a-kind sponsorship packages featuring items such as a portrait session, musical theatre coaching, and one-of-a-kind art from Frozen on Broadway, are available at https://www.classactmusicaltheatre.com/tonight-belongs-to-you.

You can set your reminder for the benefit HERE!