Kids Discover Opera at HANSEL AND GRETEL at Opera San José

Opera San José is launching the holidays with a family-friendly production of Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel that offers treats to go along with this irresistible fairy tale. Kids who attend will not only enjoy a fully produced opera, but will also receive a small gift upon entrance, intermission treats, and opportunities to interact with costumed characters and be photographed in fun, fairy tale settings in the lobby. Recommended for children ages 6 and over. Hansel and Gretel will be performed November 16 - December 1, 2019 (dates/times below) at the California Theatre, 345 South 1st Street, San José. For tickets ($9 students age 25/under with student ID, $29-$219 adults) or more information, visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450.

Opera San José's Hansel and Gretel presents an excellent introduction to opera for the youngest of music lovers, with a fantastical world including colorful Candyland sets, first-class singing, and a chance to view other clever children appearing on stage as angels and gingerbread cookies. While adults enjoy the rich score inspired by the sophisticated orchestrations of Wagner, youngsters will be transported by the not-very-scary tale of two children who use their wits to overcome a bumbling witch, setting free a whole batch of gingerbread children from her fearful spell.

Hansel and Gretel by composer Engelbert Humperdinck and librettist Adelheid Wette will be sung in English with English supertitles with a runtime just under 2 hours, including intermission. Opera San José Music Director Joseph Marcheso conducts one of his favorite scores, while Layna Chianakas provides stage direction. Christopher Ray, Opera San José's current Resident Conductor, will be conducting on November 24th and December 1st. Other members of the creative team include Mark Foehringer (Choreographer), Larry Hancock (Set Designer), Elizabeth Poindexter (Costume Design), Alyssa Oania (Costume Director), Pamila Z. Gray (Lighting Designer), ChrisTina Martin (Wigs/Makeup), and Christopher James Ray (Chorus Member).

Cast members of Hansel and Gretel are Stephanie Sanchez (Hansel), Elena Galván (Gretel), Kerriann Otaño (Mother), Eugene Brancoveanu (Father), Kerriann Otaño (Witch), Eugene Brancoveanu (Dew Fairy), and Talin Nalbandian (Sandman).

Other special events for Hansel and Gretel include the following:

Hansel and Gretel Opening Sunday Reception: Fun for the whole family, this matinee offers a chance to mingle with the artists on Sunday, November 17 immediately following the performance in the Mezzanine Lobby. Treats include delicious gingerbread cookies as well as hot chocolate, coffee, light appetizers, and sparkling wine for adults. A cash bar is also available. Tickets are $40/adults, with kids admitted FREE.

Introduction to Opera: General Director Emeritus Larry Hancock will present a free 45-minute talk to ticket holders about the opera at the California Theatre before each performance of Hansel and Gretel. The talk begins at 6:30pm prior to evening performances, and at 1:30pm prior to Sunday matinees. Open to all ticket holders; no reservations required.

Hansel and Gretel Preview: A free vocal preview with members of the cast will be offered from 12:00pm-1:00pm, Tuesday, November 5 at the California Theatre. Guests are asked to use the Market Street entrance for this preview. For more information, please call (408) 437-4450.



Made possible by a grant from the Applied Materials Foundation and a Cultural Affairs Grant from the City of San José, Hansel and Gretel is staged at the magnificent California Theatre, the elegant 1927 former movie palace meticulously restored to opulent splendor and now one of the world's most intimate opera houses, with twenty rows of seats in the orchestra section, five rows in the grand tier, and six in the mezzanine.

Opera San José, performing at the beautiful California Theatre in downtown San José, is a professional, regional opera company that is unique in the United States. Maintaining a resident company of principal artists, Opera San José specializes in showcasing the finest young professional singers in the nation. In addition to mainstage performances, Opera San José maintains extensive educational programs in schools and in the community at large, and offers preview lectures and Introduction to Opera talks for all mainstage productions.

