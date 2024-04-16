Khruangbin to Join Hollywood Bowl 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has revealed an addition to the Hollywood Bowl 2024 season: two nights of Khruangbin and special guest Unknown Mortal Orchestra on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.

Over the last decade and four albums, Khruangbin has married together musical influences from all over the world. Crisp melodies from reverb-heavy electric guitars, dub-like bass, and air-tight drums: Those simple ingredients add up to something rich, complex, and beloved. Taking inspiration from the local-meets-global cultural stew of their Houston hometown, Khruangbin integrates Thai funk, spaghetti western film scores, Bakersfield country, Kingston dub, West African disco, G-funk, and more. Today, they invite you on a new and intimate journey with their most recent album A LA SALA—while playing some of the biggest shows of their career.

Opening the night is Unknown Mortal Orchestra, the Portland-via-New Zealand band.



