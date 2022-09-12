Kerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMAS

Kerry Irish Productions will be back on tour in 2022 with its acclaimed production of An Irish Christmas in 18 different venues beginning November 25th and running through December 23rd.



An Irish Christmas features an award-winning cast of dancers along with an incredible group of musicians and singers to celebrate the holidays as only the Irish can. Audiences will enjoy all the holiday carols they know and love including Silent Night, Carol of the Bells, and The Twelve Days of Christmas plus a spectacular high-energy display of Irish dancing at its very best.

An Irish Christmas is a celebration of family and community that showcases some of the great Irish holiday traditions including, chasing the wren, butter-making, and dancing on the half-door. The show features dancers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and Celtic Wings and is produced by Margaret O'Carroll with musical direction by Jesse Langen.



In 2017 Kerry Irish Productions partnered with PBS and Tourism Ireland in a televised presentation of An Irish Christmas that has aired for several years during the holidays season.

The talented cast includes a number of award-winning dancers and musicians who are available for interviews including: Connor Reider, principal dancer; Mark Alfred, Bohdrán and Riverdance musical director; Koral Aakre, vocalist; Maeve Coughlan, dance director; and Margaret O'Carroll, producer.

Nov 25 at 7pm

Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park, CA



Nov 26 at 7pm

Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, Tracy, CA



Nov 27 at 2pm

Hammer Theatre Center, San Jose, CA



Nov 30 at 7pm

Vacaville Performing Arts Center, Vacaville, CA



Dec 2 at 7pm

The Merced Theatre, Merced, CA



Dec 3 at 7:30pm

The Clark Center, Arroyo Grande, CA



Dec 4 at 3pm

The Tower Theatre, Fresno, CA



Dec 7 at 7pm

Historic Yuma Theatre at the Yuma Arts Center, Yuma, AZ



Dec 8 at 7pm

ASU Kerr, Scottsdale, AZ



Dec 9 at 8pm

The Rialto Theatre, Tucson, AZ



Dec 10 at 7pm

Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, Prescott, AZ



Dec 11 at 2:30pm

Sedona Performing Arts Center, Sedona, AZ



Dec 15-16 at 7pm

Yucaipa Performing Arts Center, Yucaipa, CA



Dec 17 at 7:30pm

Balboa Theatre, San Diego, CA



Dec 18 at 2:30pm

Downey Theatre, Downey, CA



Dec 19 at 7pm

The Harris Center, Folsom, CA



Dec 21-22 at 7:30pm

Scherr Forum, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Thousand Oaks, CA



Dec 23 at 7:30pm

Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA