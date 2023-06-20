Kentwood Players Perform Ken Ludwig's MOON OVER BUFFALO Beginning Next Month

Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's hilarious backstage comedy Moon Over Buffalo directed by Gail Bernardi and produced by Susan Goldman Weisbarth for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Concord Theatricals. Performances take place Friday, July 21 through Saturday, August 12 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Beginning July 29, Saturday matinees at 2pm will be added and continue through the rest of the run at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

Featured in the cast (in alphabetical order) are Alison Boole, Marty Feldman, Matt Landig, Madeleine Masson, Lyndsay Palmer, Shawn Lefty Plunkett, Perry Shields, and Susan Weisbarth.

The uproarious backstage comedy MOON OVER BUFFALO centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they are playing "Cyrano de Bergerac" and "Private Lives" in rep in Buffalo, New York with five actors. On the brink of their break-up caused by George's dalliance with the young ingenue, they receive news that Frank Capra, the famous Hollywood director, is coming to town to see their matinee; and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of "The Scarlet Pimpernel.”

Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, including a visit from their daughter's clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which show they are actually performing, caused by Charlotte's deaf, old stage manager mother who hates every bone in George's body. Hilarity ensues with numerous mistaken identities, much slapstick humor, and sexual innuendo filling their back-and-forth backstage banter!ilarity ensues

Reserved seat tickets are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors and students, available online at Click Here, by emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more at $19 per ticket can be arranged with the box office. Any available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance. There will be a pay-what-you-can performance on Saturday, July 29 at 2pm with reservations recommended. Masks are recommended indoors but not required.

Metro Train riders can take the K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse! Riders who show their Metro TAP card when purchasing a full price ticket at the box office will receive a $5 discount.

For drivers, there are two free parking lots available. The small lot next to the Westchester Playhouse is reserved for disabled patrons only. The Hensel Phelps parking lot at 8330 Hindry Avenue (across the street, next to the Metro train tracks) opens an hour before each performance, is locked when a performance begins, and reopens at the end of the show. Look for our parking lot greeter to welcome you. Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but do not park on our block of Hindry. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production, upcoming auditions and shows, please visit the Kentwood Players website at Click Here. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Another way to learn more about Kentwood Players and our members is to attend in-person Kentwood Players membership meetings, which are free to the public and held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 pm at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045. Come on down and find out more about our 73 years old and going strong community theater group and how you can get involved as one of our volunteers!

Kentwood Players is a non-profit theatre group dedicated to enriching, educating, and entertaining our community through the transformative power of live theatre while creating an environment for inspiring human potential. As a 501C3 organization, donations to Kentwood Players in any amount are always greatly appreciated and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.