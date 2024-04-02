Ken Page Will Perform at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed film, television, and Broadway star Ken Page will bring his new show Right Here, Right Now to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Wednesday, April 3, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.



Ken Page was born and raised in St. Louis, MO. Widely known as the voice of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas franchise, he was in the original Broadway casts of The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Cats, and It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues. He also appeared in the first Broadway revival of Guys and Dolls with an all-Black cast. He has appeared at regional theatres all over the United States and in London in productions of Randy Newman’s Faust, Stephen Schwartz’s Children of Eden, Jesus Christ Superstar, Aida, The Wizard of Oz, Les Misérables, My One and Only, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. Along with The Nightmare Before Christmas, his film credits include All Dogs Go to Heaven, Torch Song Trilogy, and Dreamgirls, and his TV work includes guest roles on Charmed and Touched by an Angel, as well as various films and specials. He regularly reprises his role as Oogie Boogie in several productions at Disneyland and Disney World, including HalloWishes, Halloween Screams, Haunted Mansion Holiday, and the Hocus Pocus Villian Spelltacular. He also lends his vocal talents to video games such as The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Pumpkin King and Oogie’s Revenge, and the Kingdom Hearts series.



Admission is $15–$60 with VIP and Artist Circle seats available (includes post-show artist meet and greet). Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.CatalinaJazzClub.com or www.TicketWeb.com. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.