Kay Sedia Presents One Woman Holiday Show FELIZ NAVIDIVA

Kay Sedia, Americas top selling Tupperware Diva and star of the hit stage show Chico's Angels is going Virtual for one night only with her solo one woman Holiday show, "Feliz NaviDiva." The show air LIVE on her personal Facebook and Instagram pages at @KaySedia1

Kay Sedia's Feliz Navi Diva is sure to make this Holiday spicier-than-ever as she takes the audience on a Holiday journey with stories, music and all her sexiness. Plus, her sexy husband Daron Duncan Quintero will take the stage with singing a few songs.

Feliz Navi Diva is a one night Live only event at 7pm PT | 9pm ET this Thusday, December 17, 2020. Event is free and tips accepted at venmo.com/kaysedia

Kay was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Kay is the youngest of 18 children and the prettiest of them all. So pretty in fact: she won the title and crown of Miss Tijuana Natural Springs Water, "The water that springs right thru you". One of her duties as Miss Tijuana Springs was a self-guided, one-woman boat tour of the Pacific Ocean via San Diego. Thought to be dead and lost at sea, Kay emerged back into the border spotlight. It was the charity she founded, "Save the Donkeys," which let her hometown know that she was O-Kay! She soon became romantically involved with her hunky arresting immigration officer. To prove her love to him, she joined the police academy... and failed. She then turned to high fashion modeling where she could make lots of money using her stylish good looks and charming personality. She had huge success with modeling girdles in the Penny Saver Magazine. After being spotted there she was asked to join the crime-fighting trio Chico's Angels.

Kay Sedia can currently be seen weekly with her Tupperware Virtual Parties on her Facebook page every Tuesday.

Kay Sedia also can be seen in the Netflix original show, RuPaul's "Aj and the Queen" episode COLUMBUS. Kay has made guest appearances on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," "KTLA Morning News," "Good Day LA." "The Dish" and has been featured in the pages of "Entertainment Weekly," "FrontiersLA," "The Advocate."

Details:

Show: Feliz Navi Divas stars Kay Sedia,

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2020

Time: 7pm PT

Tickets: Free - tips appreciated

On Facebook/Instagram:

https://www.facebook.com/kaysedia1

https://www.instagram.com/kaysedia1/