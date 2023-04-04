Kathy Jones Will Be Honored For Lifetime Achievement At 15th Annual Art Star Awards

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance has announced that Laguna Beach artist Kathy Jones will be the honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th Annual Art Star Awards to be held on Friday, April 28 at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach at 5:30 p.m. A longtime Laguna Beach resident, Jones was selected in recognition of her exceptional contributions as a Festival of Arts exhibitor and community arts leader and educator.

After years of studying drawing, printmaking, painting and mixed media while also achieving successful careers in publication design and academia, Jones was accepted to the Festival of Arts in 2000. She exhibited her paintings there for 19 years. Known for its abstract, non-narrative quality and power to invoke mood, Jones's work appears locally at the Sue Greenwood Gallery and nationally at the Patricia Rovzar gallery in Seattle, the Marshall Gallery in Scottsdale and The Lily Pad Gallery's two locations in Milwaukee and Rhode Island.

"We're thrilled to recognize Kathy and her many achievements," says LBAA President Pat Kollenda. "She has made an indelible impact on Laguna Beach as a passionate artist and arts advocate."

Besides enriching Laguna's art scene with her creative work, Jones has been a tireless leader in its arts community and beyond. She served on the boards of the Festival of Arts, LOCA Arts Education and the Laguna College of Art+Design (LCAD). Jones also was a member of the Laguna Beach School Board and consulted for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, the Laguna Canyon Foundation and the Laguna Art Museum among others. During her work with these many organizations, Jones focused on fostering positive, collaborative relationships while supporting the interests of local artists. While on the FOA Board, Jones worked on the Festival's many on-site events and weekly arts talks and served on the FOA Scholarship Committee and artists' advisory group. Currently, she is president of the FOA Foundation, which awards numerous grants to local nonprofit arts groups. As part of LOCA's mission to enhance artistic awareness and promote creative expression, Jones volunteered as an instructor and speaker, sharing the ups and downs of her own artistic journey while also assisting with its annual fundraiser.

"Laguna is full of amazing artists, painters, sculptors, writers, singers, performers, dancers, and so full of wonderful patrons of the arts. I value and appreciate the work I have done with other arts organizations here in town," says Jones. "Each experience has strengthened my understanding of how rich this arts community is, and to be honored with a lifetime achievement award leaves me speechless."

The Lifetime Achievement award is one of five that will be presented to organizations, businesses and individuals who shaped and contributed to the community's arts and culture in Laguna Beach.

To purchase tickets to attend the 15th Annual Art Star Awards, please contact Wayne Baglin at wbaglin@gmail.com. Limited tickets are available at $120 each and include heavy hors d'oeuvres, wine and dessert bar as well as a new festival format with pop-up arts demonstrations, live music and dance performances.