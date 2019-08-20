Kala Koa Entertainment Presents the 2019 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival

Celebrating the little four-stringed wonder - the Ukulele - which has been captivating hearts and bringing musical joy into people's lives for over 100 years, the 2019 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival presented by Kala Koa Entertainment, is an exciting day-long event dedicated to exploring the musical versatility of the ukulele for the experienced ukulele player, the occasional strummer, or simply the curious spectator. This unique, family-friendly Festival includes workshops for all levels of playing ability to work on technique or simply learn to play, and live all-star performances by some of today's most popular ukulele players (included in admission). The Festival takes place on September 28 at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The 2019 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival also hosts a Ukulele Marketplace, located in the Entry Plaza of the Torrance Cultural Arts Center. Free and open to the public, attendees can browse boutique Ukulele builders, entry level and budget friendly instruments, fun accessories and ukuleles handcrafted in Hawaii, as well as open mic performances. In addition, authentic island style shave ice and food available for purchase.

Artists and Workshop Instructors include: Grammy winner Bakithi Kumalo (bass player for Paul Simon); Jim & Liz Beloff(International ukulele publishers); Herb Ohta, Jr.; Bryan Tolentino; Craig Chee; Sarah Maisel; Mitch Chang; Musical Mama; Uke Adventure Around the World; Christopher Davis-Shannon; and many more.

Saturday, September 28, 2018, 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (doors open at 8:30 a.m.)

Torrance Cultural Arts Center

3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, CA 90503

TICKETS (includes Workshops & Performances):

$45; $20 students with ID at the door; free for kids 12 & under

Full festival lineup, artist & workshop info, vendors and schedule:

- www.losangelesukulelefestival.com; (800) 595-4849

- www.facebook.com/laukulelefestival





