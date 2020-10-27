KRISTINA WONG FOR PUBLIC OFFICE Premieres This Friday, October 30

Live from the KDT launches with the multicamera virtually staged production.

Live from the KDT launches with the multicamera virtually staged production of "Kristina Wong for Public Office" premiering online October 30 at 8pm Pacific and continuing on demand through November 29, 2020. Written and performed by Kristina Wong, "Kristina Wong for Public Office" is directed by Diana Wyenn and devised by Wong and Wyenn.

In "Kristina Wong for Public Office," Wong, a member of the CTG Creative Collective, explores her leap from potential reality TV stardom to hyperlocal politics. "Kristina Wong for Public Office" is a 75-minute comedic performance that crosses the aesthetics of campaign rallies, church revivals and solo theatre to tell the story of what it means to run for local office, the history of voting and the impact artists can have on democracy.

Presented in partnership with The Broad Stage, the recording will be free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters and members of The Broad Stage. All others can access the event for $10. To view the production, please visit www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/videos/kristina-wong/.

Kristina Wong is a performance artist, comedian and writer who has been presented internationally across North America, the UK, Hong Kong and Africa. Most recently, her solo theatre show "The Wong Street Journal" was presented by the US Consulate in Lagos, Nigeria. Her commentaries have appeared on American Public Media's Marketplace, PBS, VICE, Jezebel, Playgirl Magazine, Huffington Post and CNN. She's been awarded artist residencies from the MacDowell Colony, New York Theatre Workshop and Ojai Playwrights Festival. Her work has been awarded with grants from Creative Capital, The MAP Fund, Center for Cultural Innovation, National Performance Network and a COLA Master Artist Fellowship from the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. She is the artist-in-residence at the San Diego Airport where she is exploring the site as a literal purgatory in a border town. She is also currently the artist-in-residence at the Dream Resource Center working with undocumented immigrants and their allies on an original theatre piece.

Kristina Wong is a member of the newly formed CTG Creative Collective, a dozen inspiring, innovative and highly collaborative artists shaping the contours of the theatrical landscape of the future. Wong received the 2019 Dorothy and Richard E. Sherwood Award, Center Theatre Group's $10,000 award supporting boundary-pushing artists.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You