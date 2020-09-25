KPFK's Arts In Review Welcomes L.A. Live Theater Leaders Stephanie Black, Julianna Ojeda, and Grett T. Daniels

Over the course of three weekends, thirty-four (34) of ATLA theatre companies will showcase 10-minute works.

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, airs Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7FM. On September 25, Arts in Review welcomes Stephanie Black (Co-Artistic Director, IAMA Theatre Company, Julianna Ojeda, Associate Producer, Company of Angels, and Gregg T. Daniel, Artistic Director, Lower Depth Theatre, discussing their participation in the Alternative Theatre Los Angeles (ATLA), in association with LA Stage Alliance (LASA) presentation of Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival celebrating the vibrant and diverse intimate theatre scene of the greater Los Angeles area: https://www.togetherlafestival.com.

Alternative Theatre Los Angeles (ATLA) in association with LA Stage Alliance (LASA) presents "Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival" will present works that are created specifically for a virtual format. Over the course of three weekends, thirty-four (34) of ATLA theatre companies will showcase 10-minute works, digitally produced and virtually shared. Each evening will be hosted by celebrity guests. Thtree of the participating theaters are Company of Angels, Lower Depth Theatre and IAMA Theatre Company

Julianna Ojeda is an L.A. based Latinx theatre artist focused on bringing representation to U.S. stages through acting, directing, and producing. She is Company of Angels' Associate Producer where she most recently performed, directed and helped produce CoA's L.A. Virtual Short Play Festival What's Going On? this past August. You may also recognize her from The Gary Marshall Theatre production of Real Women Have Curvesby Josefina Lopez where she played ANA. She is a Rio Hondo College alum, Claire Trevor School of the Arts alum, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival FAIR alum. She's directed and performed on stages from San Diego Repertory Theatre to ACT in Seattle. A proud Angeleno, happy to call El Sereno her home.

Gregg T. Daniels is a recipient of the NAACP Best Director award for the International City Theatre's production of Fences. The production received nominations from the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, Ovation and Stage Scene LA. Selected credits include the L.A. premiere of Les Blancs by Lorraine Hansberry, Honky by Greg Kalleres for Rogue Machine Theatre (LADCC Award nominee for Best Director - Comedy), a revival of Alice Childress,' Wedding Band, A Love/Hate Story in Black and White for the Antaeus Company (Winner 2014 Stage Raw Award for Best Revival and Best Ensemble), and the West Coast premiere of Kwawe Kwei-Armah's, Elimina's Kitchen (NAACP Award for Best Ensemble) for Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble where he is a founding member and Artistic Director.

Stefanie Black is an actor, writer, and director originally from Allentown, PA. She is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Playwrights Horizons Theater School, an alumna of The Williamstown Theater Festival and American Conservatory Theater (ACT). She is a founding member and Co-Artistic Director of the Ovation Award Winning, IAMA Theatre Company. Stefanie is an acting teacher/coach and is on the faculty at The John Rosenfeld Studios in Hollywood, CA.

Julio Martinez-hosts arts in Review, celebrating the best in theater and cabaret in the greater Los Angeles area, Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK (90.7FM), 98.7FM in Santa Barbara and stream live around the world in real time over kpfk.org.

