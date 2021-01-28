KPFK's ARTS IN REVIEW Spotlights Laguna Live Valentine's Concert

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, airs Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7FM.

On Jan 29, Arts in Review welcomes singer/actress Christina Linhardt, who is being featured in an upcoming Valentine's day concert at The Long Beach Museum Virtual concert series on February 11. Laguna Live! The Laguna Beach Art Museum Virtual concert series can be accessed here: https://lagunabeachlive.squarespace.com/live-at-the-museum-1.

Christina Linhardt soprano and Joshua Chandra, pianist, will be performing a Valentine's concert of Baroque, Italian opera and German Cabaret. Christina Linhardt has enjoyed an eclectic and versatile career as a concert singer, writer, and actress. She is most known for her "Classics to Cabaret" act (which was the headliner for the opening of the Grand Concert Hall in Saxony, Germany), and her independently produced cds,"Circus Sanctuary" and "Voodoo Princess" (available on iTunes and Spotify).

As well as being a regular entertainer at the World Famous Hollywood Magic Castle. Ms. Linhardt is a recommended chanteuse for the coveted Southern California Chamber Music Consortium. In Los Angeles, she is the official national anthem singer for the German Consulate, and represents Berlin at the Los Angeles Sister Cities Festival. Christina currently serves as the staff writer for the California Philharmonic, and works with Alzheimers patients and PTSD veterans using music and theater as therapy.