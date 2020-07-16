KPFK'S Arts In Review Welcomes Taylor Gilbert and Tracey Silver, July 20

KPFK'S Arts In Review welcomes Taylor Gilbert, Co-Artistic Director of North Hollywood-based Road Theatre Company and Tracey Silver, Executive Director of the Road's Eleventh Annual Summer Playwrights Festival, discussing this upcoming live stage extravaganza, which will feature 26 plays performed in 12 days. Hosted by arts journalist Julio Martinez, Arts in Review airs Friday, July 17 (2 to 2:30pm), at 90.7FM.



The Road Theatre's Summer Playwright Festival This year's festival featuring all new works by playwrights from across the U.S. SPF 11 has selected 26 playwrights whose unique voices will be heard over 12 days. Over some serious and thoughtful conversations, and with the newfound use of Zoom as a meeting place, the Road Artistic Board has reinvented, recreated and embraced change, doing it in the safest way possible: online. So please us beginning July 30 through August 16 as Road celebrates the work of writers, directors, actors and technicians doing what theatre artists long to do the most: sharing stories.

Playwrights include William Mastrosimone ("The Woolgatherer", "Extremities"), Sharr White ("The Snow Geese", "The Other Place") and many more. Each play reading will be followed by a moderated talkback with the playwright, director and cast. Closed captioning will be provided for both the readings and talkbacks.



Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on kpfk.org.

