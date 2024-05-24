KING NIGEL'S NERVOUS BREAKDOWN Comes to Hollywood Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Muse & Ire Productions has announced the Los Angeles premiere of an original post-punk solo musical, King Nigel’s Nervous Breakdown, as part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Satu and directed by Rantz A. Hoseley, there will be five performances only on Sunday 6/9 at 2pm, Saturday 6/15 at 7pm, Wednesday 6/19 at 5pm, Saturday 6/22 at 3pm, and Friday 6/28 at 7pm. The Art of Acting Studio Blackbox is located at 1017 N. Orange Drive in Los Angeles, 90038. Tickets are $16 (select dates Pay What You Can) and may be obtained online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9797. Running time is 60 minutes.



New York City, 1981: Punk is eclipsed by ‘post-punk’ as Bowery musicians experiment with genre fusion and the avant-garde. Reluctantly admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a shocking public meltdown, post-punk singer King Nigel recounts the painful truth of being abandoned by her vagabond parents as a child. Searching for community, she dives into the Bowery music scene where she defiantly remakes herself into a new entity that is more of a tempered suit of armor than an honest reflection of who she is inside.



The production features the voices of Anzu Lawson, Farida Rautaharju, Siobhan Doherty, Steve J. Palmer, Jon Kita, Zach Tirone, Lola Darzens,and Bushra Laskar, and choreography by Jasmine Ejan and Malia Baker.



Satu is a Canadian-American writer, director, composer-lyricist, and performer in Los Angeles. Between calypso and Finnish folk, music was a constant presence in her multicultural childhood home in rural Nova Scotia. Film: Director, Queen Gorya. Writer-Director, Hessians of Burbank. TV: Guest music act (with Modern Time Machines) The Eric André Show, Rizzoli & Isles. Theatre: Assistant Director, Indecent, Much Ado About Nothing, Julius Caesar (Art of Acting Studio, LA). Performer (regional): Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar. New York: Two Gentlemen of Verona. LA: Marisol (Harold Clurman Lab Theatre). She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Actors’ Equity, SAG-AFTRA, and Maestra.



Rantz A. Hoseley is a Los Angeles-based writer-director whose 30-year career as a storyteller began in the mid 1980s when he wrote and directed an original dramatic play titled Practice Sessions. While his formal education and training was focused on Fine Art and oil painting, he has held editorial and creative director positions in the fields of journalism, videogames, and comics, where he earned the Eisner and Harvey Awards in 2009 for Comic Book Tattoo. As a filmmaker, his short film DIE won Best Film at the 2023 KINO Fest. He is a member of the Writers Guild of America.

