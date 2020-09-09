The show will be presented on September 18, at 8pm EST / 5pm PST.

Justin Sayre Presents his New Camp Offering, PITTSFIELD, MASS, Friday, September 18th 8pm EST, 5pm PST.

With Drew Droege, Sam Pancake, Jenn Harris, Jeff Hiller, Edi Patterson, Aaron Jackson, Travis Coles, Tom Lenk, Ryan Garcia, Daniele Gaither, Tom Detrinis, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Angela Cristantelo

Small town witches and goings-on are all there is PITTSFIELD, MASS! After the success of Sweet Nell Productions' stellarly cast virtual camp offerings, Justin Sayre regales the masses with his 5th new play of 2020, PITTSFIELD, MASS to Livestream on September 18, 2020, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, directed by Tom Detrinis.

The virtual showing will be live-streamed by Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles. Tickets available on the Dynasty Typewriter Website:

https://www.dynastytypewriter.com/events-calendar?loxi_pathname=%2Fpittsfield-mass-242

"Camp is about reimagining, and as we're all figuring out how we want to reimagine the world, I'm finding Camp a big help. " says Sayre, "Working with this collective of artists is the thrill of a lifetime, and I only wish for more!" PITTSFIELD, MASS will feature the comedic genius of Drew Droege (Heathers), Sam Pancake (a Million Little Things), Edi Patterson (Righteous Gemstones), Jenn Harris (High Maintenance, Silence! The Musical), Jeff Hiller (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Travis Coles (David Makes Man, Superstore), Aaron Jackson (fucking Identical Twins), Ryan Garcia (community), Tom Detrinis (90210, Community), Daniele Gaither (mad Tv, Bojack Horseman), Michael Cyril Creighton (high Maintenance, Bob's Burgers), Angela Cristantelo (911), And Tom Lenk (buffy).

Everyone knows about the famous Salem Witch Trials, but there were witches in other places too! Welcome to the mythical land of Pittsfield, MASS. A quiet hamlet on the surface, but evil lurks just below the surface. But who will bring about the downfall of this sanctified place? Reverend Codswallop (Creighton) A preacher with a mysterious wife who no one sees? Or Rectum Pinkum, an embittered drunkard seeking revenge? (PANCAKE) Or his lonely wife, just looking for comfort in the arms of another? (Patterson) Or the lowly old cunning woman, Old Woman Magrew (HILLER). Pittsfield, MASS is a stunning sendup of the Salem Witch Trials with a cast that will endlessly turn the horror into hilarity.

PITTSFIELD, MASS by Justin Sayre, directed by Tom Detrinis and Stage Managed/Produced by Casey Deal will be presented on September 18, at 8pm EST / 5pm PST. Tickets are $10 and $15 if you are feeling extra generous. Please visit https://www.dynastytypewriter.com/events-calendar?loxi_pathname=%2Fpittsfield-mass-242 for up to date information,

