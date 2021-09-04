Julianne Hough's Canary House Announces 4th LIGHT IT UP Series of Networking Panels

Julianne Hough's Canary House Productions and High Vibe Secret Society (HVSS) announced the 4th edition of Light It Up, a professional networking series for women (cis, trans, and non-binary inclusive) in the entertainment industry, featuring influential entrepreneurs and forward thinkers to foster industry-wide connectivity, innovation and new ideas in the film and creative community, while also providing tools to maximize wellbeing.

Taking place from September 19-October 10, this year's lineup will be led by Attorney and Founder of Box Counsel and HVSS, Stephanie Boxerbaum, with President of Canary House Productions and Founder of Untitled Ladies Script Club & Squad Goals, Morgan Pichinson, and includes Joel Relampagos (Change Your Algorithm), Kate Sturino (Megababe), and Indie Lee (Indie Lee & Co.) as featured "Light Sources'' to speak on various high level topics.

Canary House Productions and HVSS will also be teaming with The Chimaera Project for the first time to include the mentees of that organization's recently announced SUPPORT.HER film industry mentorship program for women (cis, trans, and non-binary inclusive) filmmakers, providing them with access and participation in this year's Light It Up series of discussions and panels.

"Light It Up has proven to be a true connective platform for women in entertainment, benefiting them and furthering their ideas and careers via conversations with the people who are finding success with their new ideas," Hough said. "This is our fourth season of finding the best minds and personalities happy to share their experiences and knowledge to foster the growth of self and others throughout the industry."



Season Four of Light It Up consists of highly engaging conversations and accountability tracking among the participants and live sessions led by experts on specific wellness and ambition driven topics. At the outset of the series, participants set a goal they want to accomplish during the course of the sessions and will be introduced to a support partner in the group.

Led by Attorney and Founder of Box Counsel and HVSS, Stephanie Boxerbaum, and President of Canary House Productions and Founder of Untitled Ladies Script Club & Squad Goals, Morgan Pichinson, the 2021 edition of Light It Up will begin with Wavelength: Interactive Conversation highlighting a "Connection to Everything" on Sunday, September 19. Television executive (The Biggest Loser) and Founder of Change Your Algorithm, Joel Relampagos takes the reins on Tuesday, September 21. One week later, Founder of Megababe, Author of Body Talk, and body positive influencer Katie Sturino takes the baton on Tuesday, September 28, and Founder and CEO of Indie Lee & Co., Indie Lee concludes the individual-led sessions on Tuesday, October 5. Light It Up wraps up on Sunday, October 10 with a Wavelength: Interactive Conversation that focuses on the "Joy of Exploration."

Co-Founder of The Chimaera Project, Shana Betz, said, "The mission and the track record of Light It Up aligns perfectly with what SUPPORT.HER seeks to do on behalf of women filmmakers. That mentorship program, which the latest extension and growth of our organization, will be enhanced in a wonderful way by these conversations and discussions, as we continue the effort to inspire and push each of these women to excel and achieve their career goals in the film and entertainment industry."

Applications for Light It Up can be found at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd8hQ7J3IKWbH2abYVPA95cOsN9atr6BDwbXsYbv1YiAMK1jw/viewform