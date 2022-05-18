Josephine Beavers Will Make West Coast Debut at Catalina Jazz Club

Singer Josephine Beavers, the Chicago vocalist who has been generating national press coverage for resuming her career in her middle years, will make her major West Coast debut at the Catalina Jazz Club on Wed., May 25 at 8:30 P.M. She is being presented by Mike Stoller (of Leiber-Stoller) and his wife Corky Hale, and Corky will also make a special guest appearance. Beavers will be accompanied on piano by her musical director, Ed Vodicka.

Beavers, who has been critically acclaimed by major jazz critics for her recent performance at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, abandoned her career when she was young to care for her four children and attend to her husband's business affairs, and resumed her career at an age when many retire. Her new album, "Prime Time," is currently climbing the jazz charts. Critic Jeffrey Lyle Segal reported in Times Square Chronicles, "If you ever worry that it's too late to do what you want to do, look for inspiration to jazz vocalist Josephine Beavers, who will prove you wrong. Ms. Beavers is a warm, classy, beautiful woman of a certain age, who has both a lively style, and a masterful control of her instrument. In what was both her professional singing debut and her Feinstein's/54 Below debut, this Chicago native showed that talent has no age limits."

Corky Hale is an internationally renowned jazz harpist, pianist and singer who has also accompanied a who's who of iconic artists including Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Peggy Lee, Anita O'Day, Tony Bennett, Chet Baker, and George Michael, among many others.

The Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. The phone for reservations is 323-466-2210.