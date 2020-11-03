Join a Tupperware Party with Tupperware Diva Kay Seida

Tune in tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 7pm PST.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 7pm PST come join a virtual Tupperware Party with Tupperware Diva Kay Seida with a special fundraiser event to support AbilityFirst ( www.abilityfirst.org

The evening host is Mike Pingel from the Jaclyn's Angels walking team! Mike has walked yearly with actress, Jaclyn Smith at the AbilityFirst Stroll & Roll raising funds since 2013. Unfortunately, this year due to Covid-19 this will be the very first virtual walk for AbilityFirst Stroll & Roll. But Mike is still raising money for this great group which helps over 100,000 Southern California children and adults with disabilities.

Mike has team with Kay Sedia for a virtual Tupperware Party and a portion of each sale will raise money for AbilityFrist. The Kay Sedia Tupperware Party will be LIVE on Facebook this Wed, Nov 4 at 7pm PST at: www.facebook.com/Kaysedia1

In 2015, AbilityFirst's honored Mike Pingel with the "Most Valuable Fundraiser Award - 2015". He was presented with a wonderful artwork made by Kelvin Sui. Sui loves cars and painting and he has created wonderful pieces while attending the after-school programs at the AbilityFrist Lawrence L. Frank Center in Pasadena. The program Kelvin Sui attends is just one of the programs that the money raised at the AbilityFirst Stroll & Roll makes happen with your generous donations.

This years AbilityFirst Stroll & Roll will be this Saturday Nov 7, 2020. If you can't attend the Tupperware Party one can still donate to Mike's walk directly at https://www.strollandroll.org/mikepingel

For 90 years, AbilityFirst has provided programs and services that have helped over 100,000 Southern California children and adults with disabilities - including autism, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome - to reach their full potential. AbilityFirst Community Centers provide after-school, adult day, social, recreation and community aquatic programs for thousands of people with disabilities. Our Work Centers offer adults with developmental disabilities gainful employment, and Camp Paivika, in the beautiful San Bernardino National Forest, offers overnight summer and winter/spring programs that provide a traditional camp experience with nurturing support and an emphasis on fun for children and adults with disabilities. The AbilityFirst Stroll & Roll supports multiple locations - throughout Los Angeles, San Gabriel Valley, and San Bernardino. AbilityFirst Stroll & Roll, by Comerica Bank, for people with disabilities in a large community event, friends and family supported by fund raising.

Pingel works in the entertainment field as a photographer, actor, host, writer and publicist. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Pingel has been keeping busy with filming online show s as Collector's Heaven a show he chats with collectors and their collections; The Mike Pingel Show which Pingel chats with authors, actors and producers; and every Saturday he hosts Live Chat with Tanya Roberts featuring actress Tanya Roberts from Charlie 's Angels and James Bond fame talking with her fans.

Pingel has also written six books: Flowers of West Hollywood, Betty White Rules the World, Channel Surfing: Charlie's Angels, Channel Surfing: Wonder Woman, Angelic Heaven: A Fan's Guide to Charlie's Angels, and Works of Pingel.

Pingel was Farrah Fawcett's personal assistant from 2005-2007. As a Hollywood publicist, he has worked with celebrities including Pat Boone, Harlem Globetrotters, Della Reese, Tanya Roberts and the cast of Chico's Angels. As an actor, Pingel has appeared on stage in Transvestites on the Run, and on TV in Fawcett's hit reality show, Chasing Farrah, Marc Anthony's, Ahora Quien music video, American Most Wanted, Unsolved Mysteries, and A Few Good Men. He currently writes the column "Out and About" for WehoTimes.com and has written stories for E! Online, Frontiers Magazine, TV Guide, Examiner.com

