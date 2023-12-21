Join Bob Barth's One Night Stand for a ONE NIGHT STAND CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Rock out with Queens of Stone Age and step into the moonwalk magic of MJ: The Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.
Ho ho ho, merry music lovers! Get ready to jingle all the way through the night with Bob Barth's One Night Stand as it throws a ONE NIGHT STAND CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR this Thursday, December 21st, broadcasting live from Los Angeles!
Join Bob and Jen as they don their festive finest - matching holiday onesies! - for a night of Yuletide cheer brimming with vibrant music and electrifying live coverage. Buckle up for an all-night journey through the heart of the holiday season as Bob Barth's One Night Stand wraps you in holiday spirit from dusk till dawn (or 11pm!)
Here's a sneak peek at the delights awaiting you:
Don't miss this epic Yuletide extravaganza! Tune in to Bob Barth's One Night Stand:
For more holiday cheer:
So grab your hot cocoa, throw on your favorite fuzzy socks, and let Bob Barth's One Night Stand guide you through a magical night of Christmas cheer! We'll see you in there!
