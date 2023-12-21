Join Bob Barth's One Night Stand for a ONE NIGHT STAND CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Ho ho ho, merry music lovers! Get ready to jingle all the way through the night with Bob Barth's One Night Stand as it throws a ONE NIGHT STAND CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR this Thursday, December 21st, broadcasting live from Los Angeles!

Join Bob and Jen as they don their festive finest - matching holiday onesies! - for a night of Yuletide cheer brimming with vibrant music and electrifying live coverage. Buckle up for an all-night journey through the heart of the holiday season as Bob Barth's One Night Stand wraps you in holiday spirit from dusk till dawn (or 11pm!)

Here's a sneak peek at the delights awaiting you:

Rock out with the Queens of Stone Age! Witness a celebrity-studded spectacle as this legendary band ignites The Forum with a performance that promises to be their hottest ever. Buckle up for a sonic sleigh ride you won't soon forget!

Step into the moonwalk magic of MJ: The Musical! Get the lowdown on this highly anticipated show as it kicks off its dazzling run at The Pantages in Hollywood. Get ready for a backstage peek and exclusive insights into the life and legacy of the King of Pop.

And that's not all! Bob Barth's One Night Stand has even more stocking stuffers in store, including lively music and holiday surprises that will keep the festive spirit flowing all night long.

Don't miss this epic Yuletide extravaganza! Tune in to Bob Barth's One Night Stand:

LIVE from Los Angeles

Thursday, December 21st

7pm-11pm PT, 10pm - 2am ET

Join the festive fun: WFMU.org/playlists/shows/135124

Catch up on past adventures: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1

For more holiday cheer:

WFMU.org

So grab your hot cocoa, throw on your favorite fuzzy socks, and let Bob Barth's One Night Stand guide you through a magical night of Christmas cheer! We'll see you in there!