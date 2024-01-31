John Rubinstein Brings EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND to the Rubicon Theatre in February

As part of the company’s 25th Anniversary Season, RUBICON THEATRE has announced its production of EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND, a riveting one-person play starring Tony Award-winner JOHN RUBINSTEIN (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God). The production is set to open the week of President's Day and runs from February 21 through March 10, 2024, at The Karyn Jackson Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District. Fresh from his acclaimed Off-Broadway run, Rubinstein delves deeply into the role of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in this fascinating tour-de-force written by RICHARD HELLESEN and directed by PETER ELLENSTEIN. Entertainment Today hails the production as "a masterpiece!" and praises Rubinstein's brilliant portrayal, stating, "Not since Give 'em Hell Harry has a show offered such insight into an American President. Moral courage radiates through Rubinstein's powerful presence."

Adapted from General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters, EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND offers a candid and thought-provoking perspective on a significant chapter in American history. Set at the President's farm in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania a year after leaving the Oval Office, the play opens in 1962, as the New York Times Magazine releases its inaugural ranking of American Presidents based on greatness. Eisenhower reflects on his life and legacy, recalling pivotal moments, including his Kansas upbringing, distinguished military career, triumphs in World War II, and his two terms as President. The exploration revolves around the qualities and challenges that define greatness in an American President.

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND opens Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., with low-priced previews February 21 through 23. The run continues through March 10, with performances Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m. (talkback following), Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30 - $79.50, with discounts available for subscribers, students, veterans, active military and Equity members. To purchase single tickets, or to subscribe to Rubicon’s 25th Anniversary Silver Season, call Guest Services at (805) 667-2900 or visit www.rubicontheatre.org.

“We are grateful to Peter Ellenstein and his extraordinary team of producers and designers for allowing Rubicon to be the first theatre to present a run of the show after the L.A. and New York runs,” says Rubicon Artistic Director KARYL LYNN BURNS. “EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND is a compelling, timely and important story that examines the complexities of leadership and the indelible impact one man can have on a nation. The narrative unfolds with grace, weaving together historical accuracy and poignant storytelling to create an enriching theatrical journey. We are thrilled to share this production with our audiences!”

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND initially premiered at Theatre West in Los Angeles (L.A.) in October of 2022, with an extension at the Hudson Theatre Mainstage through January of 2023. The play’s Off-Broadway debut occurred at the Theatre at St. Clements in June 2023, with two extensions through October 2023. EISENHOWER then moved to Columbia University's Miller Theatre for a special "command" performance for the Council on Foreign Relations in November 2023.

JOHN RUBINSTEIN created the title role in the Broadway musical Pippin, directed by Bob Fosse, and won the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his performance in Children of a Lesser God. Other Broadway appearances include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Ragtime, Hurlyburly, M. Butterfly, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Drama Desk nomination), Love Letters, Fools, Getting Away with Murder, and the Diane Paulus Pippin revival. Off-Broadway, he appeared in Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, Morning’s at Seven, and won the Lucille Lortel Award as Best Actor for Elmer Rice's Counsellor-at-Law. Rubinstein originated the leading roles in A. R. Gurney’s Love Letters and in Kander, Ebb, and McNally’s Kiss of the Spider Woman, and he played the Wizard in Wicked in L.A. for 18 months. Films include “Killing Castro,” “Being the Ricardos,” “Hello I Must Be Going,” “21 Grams,” “Red Dragon,” “The Boys from Brazil,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Daniel,” “The Car,” and "Getting Straight.” On television, he starred in two series, "Family" (Emmy nomination) and "Crazy Like a Fox,” and in over 300 episodes and miniseries. He is a director, a composer of film and television music (“Jeremiah Johnson,” “The Candidate,” "Family," "China Beach"), a university professor (NYU, UCLA, USC), and has recorded over 170 audiobooks, most numerously Jonathan Kellerman’s Alex Delaware novels.

Playwright RICHARD HELLESEN is the author of Kingdom (premiered at the Denver Center Theatre Company, recipient of the Barrie Stavis Playwriting Award from the National Theatre Conference, and a finalist in the PEN USA West 2000 Literary Awards); Once in Arden (originally produced by South Coast Repertory, and the recipient of a Julie Harris Playwriting Award from the Beverly Hills Theatre Guild); Moonshadow (six regional theatre productions; awarded the Dennis McIntyre Playwriting Award by the Philadelphia Festival Theatre for New Plays); an adaptation of Frank Norris’ The Octopus (semi-finalist, O’Neill National Playwrights Conference); and four plays for Ford’s Theatre in Washington, DC, where he is an Associate Artist: the full-length Necessary Sacrifices, and the one-acts One Destiny, The Road From Appomattox, and Investigation: Detective McDevitt. Also for Ford’s, he co-wrote the adaptation of the Frank Wildhorn musical Freedom’s Song and was privileged to write the script for Now He Belongs to the Ages, the event commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Lincoln assassination. With the late composer David De Berry, he wrote the book for the musical A Cappella (premiered at the Sacramento Theatre Company), and a widely produced musical adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Helleson’s short plays include five finalists for the Actors Theatre of Louisville Heideman Award, all produced at City Theatre in Miami (among others), and his one-act Dos Corazones received an L.A. Ovation Award nomination. Helleson has written and published numerous plays and musicals for young audiences.

EISENHOWER Director and Producer PETER ELLENSTEIN is a multi-award-winning director, producer, new-play midwife and educator, whose work has been seen all over the country. Ellenstein is currently Producing Artistic Director of the New Los Angeles Repertory Company. For 13 years, he was Artistic Director of the William Inge Center for the Arts in Kansas where he worked with many of America’s finest playwrights and artists. Ellenstein served seven years as Producing Director of the original Los Angeles Repertory Company, for which he directed the L.A. premiere of Assassins, Odets’ Rocket to the Moonand many other acclaimed productions. He was Interim Artistic Director of the Gretna Theatre in Pennsylvania and the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre at the University of Miami in Florida. Peter is a member of the Directors’ Unit of the Actors’ Studio West and has a decades-long artistic relationship with Richard Hellesen, directing the premieres of many of Hellesen’s plays.

Additional creative and technical staff includes Scenic Designer MICHAEL DEEGAN, Lighting Designer ESQUIRE JAUCHEM, Projection and Sound Designer JOE HUPPERT, Costume Consultant SARAH G. CONLY, Production Manager JULIA DONLON, Technical Director ANTHONY M. COLOMBO, and Associate Artistic Director STEPHANIE A. COLTRIN.