Joe Hisaishi Named LA Phil Composer-in-Residence

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The LA Phil today announced a five-year artistic partnership with internationally acclaimed composer and conductor Joe Hisaishi, who will serve as LA Phil Composer-in-Residence for the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford from the 2027/28 through 2031/32 seasons.

This engagement establishes a multi-faceted artistic partnership between Hisaishi and the LA Phil, encompassing recurring performances at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford as well as at Walt Disney Concert Hall; new commissions; recording projects; and educational and community engagement initiatives developed in collaboration with the Joe Hisaishi Foundation. Through a sustained commissioning relationship, Hisaishi will create new works specifically for the LA Phil and its audiences. ﻿

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﻿'Joe Hisaishi is one of the most influential and beloved musical voices of our time, whose work transcends genres, and resonates with audiences around the world,” said LA Phil President and CEO, David C. Bohnett Presidential Chair Kim Noltemy. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to artistic innovation, and we are thrilled to welcome him as Composer-in-Residence the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful musical experiences while supporting the development of new work.”

This partnership is designed to deepen the LA Phil’s commitment to contemporary music while expanding opportunities for artistic collaboration and audience engagement. Building on Hisaishi’s international acclaim as both a prolific composer and celebrated conductor, this appointment will create a platform for new artistic work, cross-cultural exchange, and educational initiatives that connect music with broader creative disciplines.

“Los Angeles holds a special place in my musical life—from the premiere of my Harp Concerto with the LA Phil’s Emmanuel Ceysson at Walt Disney Concert Hall to our recent performances at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford. I am deeply honored to begin this new chapter as the LA Phil’s Composer-in-Residence at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford. In the seasons ahead, I look forward to exploring new musical horizons with this extraordinary orchestra and sharing the spirit of discovery with audiences in Los Angeles and beyond,” said Hisaishi.

“Joe Hisaishi is that rare artist whose music is both deeply important and widely loved,” said Daniel Harding, the LA Phil’s incoming Music Director. “His music brings people together across generations and cultures, and he brings the same curiosity to the podium as he does to the page. A five-year partnership gives us the time to build something meaningful together, and I look forward to the new works he will write for this orchestra and the new audiences we will reach with them.”

“The LA Phil’s high-level commitment to artistic ambition and innovation makes this long-term relationship with Joe Hisaishi a perfect match. From new compositions, classical repertoire to his contemporary Music Future series, his huge range of projects will span Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford and cater to all audiences. Joe’s incredible ability to connect to people of all ages and backgrounds globally will be supported by this partnership, providing a strong framework to further amplify his creativity and creation. We are very excited to see what this partnership will deliver to the world,” said Moema Parrott, CEO, HarrisonParrott Group & Associated Companies.

Programming, commissions, and collaborative projects will be announced.

ABOUT Joe Hisaishi

Joe Hisaishi, composer, conductor and pianist, has established himself as a formidable force in contemporary music for his delicately crafted symphonic and solo works, as well as his globally successful film music. Hisaishi is greatly in demand as a conductor performing with the most notable symphony orchestras across the globe. With nearly 40 solo albums and over 100 film scores to his name, he is one of the most celebrated composers of our time.

His career as a solo artist began with the presentation of MKWAJU in 1981 and the release of his first album, Information, in 1982. Since his debut, Hisaishi has released nearly 40 solo albums. The first CD, A Symphonic Celebration, released by Deutsche Grammophon (June 2023), hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Classical Albums and Classical Crossover Albums charts.

His body of film work encompasses over 80 Japanese and foreign films. His works have won many awards, including the Annie Award, Hong Kong Film Award, Asian Film Award, and several Japan Academy Film Prizes for Outstanding Achievement in Music. In 2001, he made his debut as a film director with Quartet, for which he also wrote the music. The film was officially invited to the World Competition section of the Montreal World Film Festival.

Hisaishi is also a skilled performer, having been a solo pianist and an orchestra conductor. He was the first Japanese artist to conduct at the Cannes International Film Festival, performing Buster Keaton’s The General. He also has worked with cult directors such as Takeshi Kitano, Nobuhiko Obayashi and Isao Takahata.

Hisaishi has produced the music for 11 films by director Hayao Miyazaki, including My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away, and continues to tour the music worldwide through his various productions including the Guinness World Record-breaking triple sold-out Cinema Music Concert at Hollywood Bowl in July 2026.

In July 2004, he assumed the post of first music director of the newly created World Dream Orchestra (W.D.O.) of the New Japan Philharmonic. Starting in September 2014, he worked as a producer and conductor for the “Joe Hisaishi presents MUSIC FUTURE” concerts, which earned him enormous popularity, resulting in several live albums.



Photo Credit: Elizabeth Asher

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