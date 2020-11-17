Jessica Lynn Johnson Hosts THE SOARING SOLO SALON

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event will take place November 19.

Award winning Director & Developer, Jessica Lynn Johnson, hosts an evening of brand new solo show excerpts taken from the Soaring Solo Community.

This enticing program will be streaming live from the Whitefire Theatre and will safely rotate six superb solo artists in and out throughout the night. The evening will feature the following solo artists' excerpts: Johnny Avila, Catherine Barnes, Liesel Hlista, Mitch Feinstein, Sheila Silver, and Pamela Najera. November 19 at 7:00 pm (PST). Tickets: $15.99.

For tickets and information: www.whitefiretheatre.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You